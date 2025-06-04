Celebrating 50 Years Of Jaws With A Mission To Raise Awareness Of The Conservation Of Real Great Whites Of The Gulf

Fifty years ago, Jaws changed the world's perception of sharks forever.

The 1975 blockbuster introduced the great white shark to the world in highly dramatic fashion.

But this year, award-winning wildlife journalist and conservationist Chester Moore is using the film's anniversary not to stoke fear-but to inspire fascination, education, and conservation.

Moore's mission is focused on the return of great white sharks to the Gulf, including along the Texas coast. Through his new documentary, Gulf Great White Sharks: Return of an Icon, Moore dives into the mystery, science, and significance of this remarkable phenomenon.

“Jaws scared some people, but it also inspired a generation of shark scientists-especially through the character of Matt Hooper, played by Richard Dreyfuss,” Moore said.

“Now we have a chance to build on that inspiration by telling the real story of great whites in the Gulf-one rooted in science, discovery, and conservation.”

The documentary, produced in partnership with cinematographer Paul Fuzinski, debuts on Saturday, June 21 at the Museum of the Gulf Coast in Port Arthur, TX.

The free public event, titled Great White Sharks in the Gulf, will include two screenings (at 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.), a shark education seminar, interactive marine exhibits, family-friendly activities, and giveaways.

But the documentary is just one piece of a larger effort.

Moore also runs GulfGreatWhites , a blog and educational website recently honored as“Best Outdoors Website” by the Texas Outdoor Writers Association. The site features a frequently updated blog on great whites

and other large sharks in Gulf waters, and a growing database on great white shark sightings by divers and fishermen.

“The blog and website is where we get to go deep into shark topics. I grew up as a little boy in a lower-middle income household on the Texas Coast where these sharks seemed a million miles away. To be able to do something like this is a dream come true. I always wanted to help sharks and other wildlife and this is my way of making a little contribution,” he said.

Moore and his wife Lisa are also founders of Wild Wishes®, a program that grants wildlife encounters to children who have faced trauma, loss or are dealing with critical illness. As of June 2025, they have granted 260 of these wishes.

An offshoot of that is a conservation mentoring initiative that teaches young people how to engage in real-world wildlife stewardship using media.

Children from both programs appear in the documentary, lending their voices and experiences to the story of Gulf shark conservation.

“It's incredibly inspiring to think about the legacy of shark research-from legends like Eugenie Clark and Jacques Cousteau to today's efforts by groups like the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and OCEARCH,” Moore said.

“We're honored to use our media platforms to that amazing scientific work and help connect young people to this movement through both media and hands-on learning.”

The Moores' approach blends science, storytelling, and youth engagement.

“Sharing this story at the Museum of the Gulf Coast is an honor,” Moore said.

“It's the perfect place to connect communities with the Gulf's growing role in global shark conservation.”







Event Details:

Great White Sharks in the Gulf

Museum of the Gulf Coast, 700 Procter Street, Port Arthur, TX

Saturday, June 21 10-2

Showtimes: 12:00 p.m. (Premiere), 1:00 p.m. (Encore)

Free and open to the public

