FENIX360 Presents: Global Pride Showcase At Chelsea Table + Stage June 25Th, 2025

FENIX360 is proud to present a dazzling Pride Month celebration unlike any other-“The FENIX360 Pride Showcase”-taking place on June 25th at the iconic Chelsea Table + Stage in New York City.

This vibrant evening will honor Pride around the world with a lineup as diverse, electrifying, and unapologetic as the global LGBTQ+ community itself.

Hosted by the illustrious comedian and cabaret sensation Ike Avelli, the evening promises both laughter and love, setting the stage for a joyful night of empowerment, performance, and unity.

Prepare to be seduced by the smooth, hip hop vocals and smoldering charisma of Marck Angel, the amazing soul-pop star whose music celebrates identity, freedom, and fierce self-expression.

Joining the bill is the magnetic Jesse Luttrell, a world-renowned showman whose powerhouse vocals and theatrical presence have earned him fans from Broadway to Berlin, as well as Jada Valenciaga, one of NYC's fiercest drag showgirls.

The night will be headlined by none other than Jasmine Kara whose powerhouse performances have captivated audiences worldwide. Expect a show-stopping set that blends house, Pop and heart in a way only Jasmine can deliver.







And no Pride celebration would be complete without a queen explosion-enter the glamorous and unstoppable Queens who will bring fire, fashion, and fabulousness to the stage in true diva form.

Presented by FENIX360, the trailblazing platform committed to empowering creators across the globe, this showcase is more than a concert-it's a celebration of love, artistry, and the freedom to be exactly who you are.

Don't miss the most fabulous night of Pride Month-June 25 at Chelsea Table + Stage.

Because Pride isn't just a party. It's a performance, a protest, and a promise to keep shining.

