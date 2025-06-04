Dominari Holding's (Nasdaq: DOMH) Gains Over 14% On News Of Investments

MENAFN - GetNews)



Investorideas ( rel="nofollow" href="https:///">investorideas) a go-to platform for big investing ideas including drone and defense stocks reports on Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:DOMH ) following a shareholder letter/update on key holdings and assets.

The stock is trading at $4.9800, up 0.6400, gaining 14.75% on news.

Unusual Machines (NYSE American: UMAC), one of its strategic investments had big gains yesterday as drone stocks gained momentum.

From the news:

Dear Shareholders,

I am very proud of what Dominari Securities, our wholly owned subsidiary, accomplished in less than three (3) years and wish to take this opportunity to discuss those accomplishments with you. What began as a vision has grown into a dynamic and respected investment bank with a differentiated market position.

Over the past year, we have raised approximately $287.5 million in capital and executed over 35 transactions, across various sectors, geographies, and deal sizes. In total, we have led more than 19 private placements and IPOs in the U.S. markets, helping micro- and small-cap U.S.-based companies bring their growth strategies to life. This proven track record highlights our ability to identify high-quality opportunities, strong deal execution and importantly, the trust we have earned from clients, investors, and partners.

Select Transaction Highlights

Highlights of some of our recent work include:

Unusual Machines, Inc.

Unusual Machines (NYSE American: UMAC) () is an American company that primarily serves the American drone industry by building and selling drone components. The use of drones is expanding and Dominari is honored to have assisted this great company by completing a private placement for them in October of 2024. Since October, Dominari Securities has had the privilege of working closely with Unusual Machines throughout its capital markets journey-including its successful IPO, a follow-on PIPE transaction, and most recently, the completion of a $40 million capital raise. This long-standing partnership reflects our shared vision for UMAC's growth and our commitment to supporting innovative American companies.

authID

According to the U.S. State Department, in 2020 alone, the FBI estimated more than $4 billion was lost to cybercrime in the United States. ( One American company is working hard to prevent this rise in cybercrime and Dominari is proud to support its mission. authID Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID), based here in the U.S., is a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity to protect accounts and other digital assets. Dominari continues to support authID in its capital-raising efforts, most recently serving as Co-Placement Agent for the company's $8.15 million registered direct offering. This follows a previously completed $2.1 million offering and reflects Dominari's ongoing commitment to authID's mission. Dominari's management personally participated in both transactions.

