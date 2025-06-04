Food Lyophilization Equipment Market To Reach $1.60 Billion By 2030: Trends, Growth Drivers, And Industry Outlook

MENAFN - GetNews)



Food Lyophilization Equipment Market by Type, Scale of Operation, Technology Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The food lyophilization market is projected to reach USD 1.19 billion in 2025 and USD 1.60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0 % during the forecast period. Growing demand for high-quality, shelf-stable, and additive-free food products is a key driver of this market, alongside technological advancements in freeze-drying equipment. Innovations such as energy-efficient systems, automated process controls, and modular tray-style and conventional freeze dryers enhance operational efficiency and product consistency.

As food manufacturers prioritize product quality, nutrient preservation, and long-term storage, the need for advanced lyophilization solutions with precise temperature and vacuum control, real-time process monitoring, and scalability is increasing across various food segments. Furthermore, increasing regulatory focus on food safety, labeling transparency, and sustainable processing practices is accelerating the adoption of modern freeze-drying equipment. These trends are expected to fuel continued investment in the next-generation lyophilization equipment market.

Tray-Style Freeze Dryers are Expected to Record the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

By type, tray-style freeze dryers are projected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the food lyophilization equipment market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising demand for high-quality, shelf-stable, and additive-free food products across the globe. Tray dryers offer precise temperature control, uniform drying, and scalability, making them ideal for large-scale production of freeze-dried fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, and ready-to-eat meals. Their ability to preserve the nutritional profile, texture, and flavor of foods has made them the preferred choice for food manufacturers.

As more companies invest in automation and advanced process controls, tray-style systems become increasingly efficient and cost-effective. The surge in demand from industrial food producers and contract manufacturers further supports this growth. Additionally, the expanding market for premium and organic freeze-dried snacks is fueling the need for reliable drying technologies. With continuous innovations and increasing adoption across developed and emerging markets, tray-style freeze dryers are expected to lead the market in terms of growth through 2030.

Laboratory-scale lyophilization equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

Based on the scale of operation, the laboratory-scale lyophilization equipment segment accounted for the highest share of the food lyophilization equipment market in 2024. This growth is mainly due to the rising use of freeze-drying in research, testing, and product development. Many food companies, universities, and research labs use lab-scale dryers to experiment with new recipes. These systems enable manufacturers to test small batches before transitioning to full production, helping to save time, reduce waste, and enhance product quality. Additionally, startups and small businesses favor lab-scale dryers because they are affordable and easy to use. These dryers offer flexible settings for temperature, pressure, and cycle time and help researchers find the best drying conditions for different types of food.

The compact size and user-friendly design make them ideal for early-stage product testing. Many companies use lab-scale units to fine-tune flavors, texture, and shelf life. The growing trend of clean-label and natural food products is driving more R&D activity. With changing consumer preferences, manufacturers rely on lab-scale tools for faster product development. The growing interest in healthy snacking and lightweight, travel-ready foods supports this trend. Before committing resources to large-scale systems, lab-scale dryers are essential for pilot production runs. As the food industry increasingly emphasizes innovation, the demand for lab-scale freeze-dryers steadily increases. These compact systems enable precise control over the drying process, allowing for the optimization of products and processes before full-scale implementation.

Asia Pacific to Lead Market with Highest CAGR Through 2030

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the food lyophilization equipment market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes drive higher consumption of packaged and processed foods. China, India, and Southeast Asia consumers are increasingly seeking healthy, long-shelf-life products. Freeze-dried foods meet this demand, offering convenience without compromising nutrition. The growing middle class fuels interest in premium food products, including freeze-dried snacks, fruits, and dairy. Regional governments are also supporting food processing infrastructure through policies and subsidies.

Many global food companies are expanding operations or forming partnerships in Asia Pacific due to cost-effective labor and resource availability. Local manufacturers are investing in modern freeze-drying technology to meet export standards. Additionally, increased awareness of food safety and quality pushes demand for advanced equipment. The increasing prevalence of e-commerce and consumer demand for ready-to-eat meals significantly elevates the necessity for shelf-stable food options. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is establishing itself as a key hub for contract manufacturing within the freeze-dried food industry. Academic institutions and research and development organizations in this area are actively engaged in advancing food innovation and enhancing preservation technologies.

Demand for clean-label, additive-free products is growing among health-conscious consumers. Improved logistics and cold chain systems are enhancing distribution capabilities. Emerging economies are quickly adopting automation in food production, including lyophilization processes. The scalability and versatility of freeze-drying systems support a wide range of food applications. As demand rises domestically and internationally, manufacturers are expanding their production capacities.

Key companies operating in the food lyophilization equipment market include GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems (US), Tofflon Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Spincotech (India), and Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH (Germany).

In October 2024, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany) launched the GEA RAY Plus freeze dryer series, which offers flexible, energy-efficient freeze-drying for various foods. Its advanced vacuum and vapor flow technology ensures optimal performance. Its hygienic design, intuitive controls, and scalable cabinet configurations ensure high-capacity, user-friendly operation. In July 2023, Cuddon Freeze Dry (New Zealand) launched Green Plate conduction (GPC) range freeze dryers. These new GPC freeze dryers use eco-friendly CO2 refrigerants, reducing the global warming potential (GWP) impact by over 4,000 times. Innovative design ensures precise temperature control for sensitive dairy products, such as lactoferrin. Enhanced energy efficiency, faster cycles, and increased capacity help food producers save time, cost, and factory space.

