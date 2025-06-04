Global Fats And Oils Market To Reach USD 323.7 Billion By 2029: Key Growth Drivers And Trends

MENAFN - GetNews)



"MarketsandMarketsTM"Fats & Oils Market by Type (Vegetable Oils and Fats), Source (Vegetables and Animals), Form (Liquid and Solid), Application (Food and Industrial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2029

The global fats and oils market size is projected to reach USD 323.7 billion by 2029 from USD 271.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast. Growing consumer demand for healthier options in their diet and increasing adoption of fats and oils in various foodstuffs are boosting the fats and oils market growth. Better awareness of the nutritional value of specific oils and developments regarding processing and refining techniques act as drivers. Moreover, the expansion of culinary practices and increasing development of functional oils boasting health benefits add to the growth. Long-term investments in increasing production capacity and enhancing supply chains also uphold this growth trend. For example, Cargill's (US) launch of Gemini Pureit and refinery upgrade in Nellore boosts its position in India's fats and oils market by expanding production capacity and addressing demand in South India. This strategic move enhances supply chain capabilities, reinforces market leadership, and caters to the significant regional consumption of sunflower oil.

Fats and Oils Market Growth Drivers :

As consumers become increasingly health-aware, there's growing demand for healthier oil alternatives, such as olive oil, avocado oil, and high-oleic variants. The push for trans-fat-free and low-saturated-fat formulations is encouraging manufacturers to invest in product innovation and reformulation.The shift toward plant-based diets has significantly boosted the demand for vegetable-derived oils. Coconut, canola, and sunflower oils are seeing rising popularity due to their perceived health benefits and suitability for vegan products.With the global emphasis on renewable energy, fats and oils-especially waste cooking oil and palm oil-are increasingly used in the biofuel and biodiesel sectors. This adds a strong industrial demand component to what was once predominantly a food-centric market.Concerns over deforestation and unethical labor practices, particularly linked to palm oil, are driving a demand for sustainably sourced and RSPO-certified oils. Brands are under pressure to demonstrate transparency and environmental responsibility throughout the supply chain.

Download PDF Brochure:

Vegetable Sources to Lead Fats & Oils Market Share During Forecast Period

Vegetable-derived fats and oils are expected to maintain dominance in market share throughout the forecast period. This is largely due to their versatility, recognized health benefits, and widespread availability. Oils like soybean, palm, and sunflower are widely used in cooking and food processing, favored by consumers for their diverse applications. They offer essential fatty acids and are generally considered healthier alternatives to animal fats. Additionally, advances in agricultural techniques and biotechnology have boosted vegetable oil production, ensuring a steady supply at lower costs. Their broad usability across food and industrial sectors solidifies their leading position in the market.

Food Applications to Dominate Fats & Oils Market

The food segment is projected to command the largest share of the fats and oils market. Fats and oils play a crucial role in enhancing flavor, texture, and shelf life in numerous food products. They contribute important qualities such as crispiness and richness in cooking and baking. Moreover, they act as carriers for fat-soluble vitamins and flavors, which are vital for consumer acceptance. The rising demand for processed and convenience foods, along with consumers' growing appetite for diverse culinary experiences, further drives the dominance of food applications within this market.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Fats & Oils Market Share .

The increasing pace of urbanization processes, rise in disposable incomes, and changing dietary patterns toward processed and convenience foods place the Asia-Pacific region at the top position with the highest CAGR in the fats and oils market. Given the growing population and expanding middle class, there is an increasing demand for edible oils for use in cooking and food processing. Growing fast food consumption and a developing food service industry further add to the growth in the market. Strong economic development and improvement in distribution networks also aid the leading position of the region in the global fats and oils market.

Leading Fats and Oils Companies :

The key players in the market are ADM (US), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Bunge (US), Kaula Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia), Olam Agri Holdings Pte Ltd (India), Manildra Group (Australia), Mewah Group (Singapore), Associated British Foods plc (UK), United Plantations Berhad (Malaysia), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Fuji Oil Co., Ltd. (Japan), Oleo-Fats (Philippines), Borges Agricultural and Industrial Edible Oils, S.A.U. (Spain), K S Oils Limited (India), CSM Ingredients (US), SD Guthrie International Zwijndrecht Refinery B.V. (Netherlands), Musim Mas Group (Singapore), Richardson International Limited (Canada), and AAK AB (Sweden).

Recent Developments in the Fats and Oils Industry

In June 2024, Bunge (US) and Olleco (UK) announced a new joint venture that will take care of the entire lifecycle of edible oils. This new venture will deliver high-quality oils to the food service and food manufacturing markets across Europe-excluding the UK and Ireland-while ensuring used cooking oil collection for reprocessing into feedstock for renewable fuel production. The plan showcases the commitment of both companies to sustainability and the circular economy.In November 2023, Cargill (US) completed a multiyear expansion and modernization project of its soybean processing plant in Sidney, Ohio. The investment in Soy is still another major commitment to processing growing demand for soy products in all key markets. The upgraded facility almost doubled its previous crush capacity, increasing market potential both for local farmers and for feed customers. It will not only increase demand for soybeans but also improve operational efficiency, enabling customers' faster and more efficient unloading and loading processes.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.