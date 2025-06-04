Gelatin Market Analysis Report: Key Players, Regional Insights, And Future Projections

MENAFN - GetNews)



"MarketsandMarketsTM"Gelatin Market by Source (Animal, Plants), By Applications (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Health & Nutrition, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Animal Feed), Type (Type A, Type B), Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent) - Global Forecast to 2029

The global gelatin market is valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, reaching USD 5.6 billion by 2029. One of the primary growth drivers is the increasing demand for pharmaceutical-grade gelatin, widely used in capsules, tablets, and medical applications. Key players such as Tessenderlo Group and Gelita AG are investing heavily in R&D to maintain innovation and a competitive edge. For instance, Rousselot launched Quali-Pure HGP 2000 in May 2022, a highly purified gelatin designed for vaccines and wound healing, and expanded its X-Pure portfolio in 2021 with GelDAT, a pharmaceutical-grade modified gelatin.

Gelatin's versatility across sectors-ranging from food and beverages to pharmaceuticals and cosmetics-is also contributing to market expansion. Derived from collagen, gelatin serves as a thickening, stabilizing, and gelling agent in food and as a film-forming, moisturizing ingredient in cosmetics. Technological advancements and the development of ethical, alternative gelatin sources are further supporting market growth.

Gelatin Market Growth Drivers

Gelatin's widespread use as a stabilizer, thickener, and texturizer in confectionery, bakery, dairy, and meat products remains a major demand driver. Growing consumer inclination towards indulgent foods like gummy candies, jellies, and desserts is bolstering market demand.Gelatin capsules dominate the pharmaceutical industry due to their biodegradability and ease of digestibility. Furthermore, its role in wound care and tissue engineering is opening new avenues for growth.The rising demand for natural and skin-friendly cosmetic products has encouraged manufacturers to incorporate gelatin in beauty and skincare formulations, further boosting the market.Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and prefer protein-enriched foods, driving the use of gelatin in nutritional supplements and protein bars.

Gelatin Market Trends

Shift Toward Halal and Kosher Gelatin: The demand for gelatin certified as Halal or Kosher is increasing, especially in regions with Muslim and Jewish populations, creating niche market opportunities.Rise of Alternative Gelatin Sources: With growing concerns about animal-derived products, plant-based and fish gelatin alternatives are gaining popularity, especially in vegan and vegetarian segments.Technological Innovations: Advances in extraction and purification processes are improving gelatin quality and functionality, allowing for new applications in food and pharma.Sustainability Focus: Manufacturers are adopting eco-friendly sourcing and processing methods to reduce environmental impact and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Pharmaceutical Applications Leading Demand

The pharmaceutical segment is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2029. Consumers are increasingly seeking health-oriented, nutritionally rich products. Gelatin is commonly used in pharmaceuticals in the form of hard and soft gel capsules and sponging agents. Hard gelatin capsules, favored for their fast drug release, ingredient uniformity, and oxygen barrier properties, are gaining traction due to their cost-effectiveness and simpler manufacturing process compared to soft gels. This segment is further boosted by increasing biopharmaceutical interest, such as Lonza's expansion of its TiO2-free Capsugel product line in May 2022.

Download PDF Brochure:

Type A Gelatin to Register Strongest Growth

Type A gelatin is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to its growing use in medical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic applications. It is valued for its role in reconstructing skin collagen structures and is used in advanced drug delivery systems such as nanoparticles and microspheres. Major producers like Darling Ingredients and Symatese are actively expanding product lines to meet growing demand. Notably, in March 2023, Symrise launched a new range of Diana food bioactives, featuring Type A gelatin as a core ingredient for beauty and wellness products.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Gelatin Market Share .

Asia Pacific is the leading regional market for gelatin, driven by strong pharmaceutical industry growth and evolving dietary preferences. Countries like China, India, and Japan are significant consumers due to large populations and rising demand for functional and convenience foods. According to Torreya, China's pharmaceutical sector is projected to grow by 230% from 2017 to 2030, supported by government initiatives, a growing elderly population, and increased disposable income. Local pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and flexible regulations further support gelatin market expansion in the region.

Leading Gelatin Companies :

Key market players in this include Darling Ingredients (US), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Narmada Gelatines Limited (India), Nippi. Inc. (Japan), Weishardt (France), Trobas Gelatine B.V. (Netherlands), Sterling Biotech Ltd. (India), Roxlor (US), Suheung (South Korea), Ewald-Gelatin GmbH (Germany), and Geltech Co., Ltd. (Korea).

