Celtic Betrayal: A Captivating New Novel Authored By Eric Steven Griesel

Celtic Betrayal, written by Eric Steven Griesel , is an intriguing historical fiction novel that follows the Kerrigan family from 1847 through five generations as they migrate from Ireland to the United States. The author masterfully crafted a tale of loyalty, deception, and destiny in his novel. As Griesel brings to life a world steeped in tradition and turmoil, readers will be captivated by the twists and turns that challenge every allegiance. Celtic Betrayal is fast becoming a must-read for fans of historical drama and epic storytelling, and is worth adding to anyone's collection.

Within the pages of his captivating book, Celtic Betrayal, Griesel takes his readers through a masterful blend of suspense, romance, and historical richness. With well developed characters, the author unravels the power of legacy: The Kerrigan family has risen to power and accumulated unimaginable wealth, continuously growing the company that was founded by James Kerrigan after he arrived in the U.S. However, more than one hundred years later, the Kerrigan clan now finds itself facing its greatest challenge yet, which threatens to tear apart both the family and its financial empire. It is an unimaginable betrayal that leaves a once-indestructible family suddenly more vulnerable than they have ever been before.

Sold on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats, Celtic Betrayal has received heartfelt acclaim from its readers. Here's what readers are saying:

One reader, Maria Paula Castellanos, reviews:“Celtic Betrayal has it all in one. First, it has a historical aspect that causes you to be transported into the history of America, understanding the challenges that the Irish immigrants faced. Secondly, the plot of the book has a bit of drama, intrigue, suspense, and various emotions you can imagine. The characters are well developed, which makes it very difficult not to be very fond of some of them. Without a doubt, this is a book that everyone should read at least once in a lifetime!”

Another reviewer, Pilar, writes:“The novel touches the core of the American dream and uncovers how the Kerrigan family moved from crippling poverty as Irish immigrants to become one of America's richest families. The rich historical background, emotional depth, and daring drama of this book make it a must-read for anyone who loves generational sagas embroidered with intrigue and deceit.”

“Get ready for a crazy journey with the Kerrigan family. This story covers five generations of dysfunction from Ireland to the United States. Wonderful characters help build the family up in the mind of the reader. There's the dysfunction, drama, resilience, suspense, and juiciness that comes with any big family. It will make you second-guess how family empires truly are in today's world,” notes L.B., an Amazon reviewer.

Celtic Betrayal is a must-read historical fiction novel that captivates readers of all backgrounds.

About the Author: Eric Steven Griesel

Based in the Houston, Texas area, Eric Steven Griesel is also an attorney who handles legal and HR-related matters for clients. He is a proud graduate of the University of Memphis School of Law and a former member of the Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAGC Corps) in the U.S. Navy. Griesel is a long-time Christ follower and a huge Houston Astros fan. Married to his wife Judy Lynn, who is his greatest inspiration. Eric is blessed with three beautiful daughters - Jennifer, Kymberly, and Stephanie, whom he adores.

