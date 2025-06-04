Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The 20-Year-Old Founder Using Instagram Dms To Power $40K Weeks For Online Businesses


2025-06-04 03:05:54
(MENAFN- GetNews) At just 20 years old, Valters Harnett is gaining serious recognition for building one of the most effective lead generation systems in the B2B world-using a channel many marketers have overlooked: Instagram Direct Messages.



Known online as @Valter , Valters has gone from growing his own agency to $150K/month in revenue, to helping coaches, consultants, and agencies do the same-using a mass DM system he and his team built from scratch.

A Scalable B2B Growth Engine

The product is part software, part consulting. Clients get access to a system that lets them send up to 1 million DMs/month, identify and engage their ideal client profiles, and then convert that attention into actual revenue.

Alongside the outreach engine, Valters helps clients build out conversion assets -like Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and DM scripts-to make sure they're not just getting traffic, but closing deals.

"We help you get seen. We help you get followed. And then we help you get paid." – Valters Harnett

Real-World Success: Bart's Journey

One client, Bart , implemented the system and started generating $7K weeks from IG DMs alone. Their collaboration was captured in this full intervie , showing how fast things can move with the right system. Bart also created his own youtube video on his channel exposing Valters Harnett for his secrets here .



Backed by Results, Not Just Hype

This isn't a theory or a guru course. It's a real outbound engine that has already:

- Helped scale an agency past $150K/month

- Launched multiple client businesses into $40K–$50K weeks

- Attracted attention from 7-figure investors in the SaaS and consulting space

As more creators and service providers look for alternatives to ads and referrals, this DM-first growth system is gaining serious traction.

Watch the full breakdown of his system:

Follow Valters on Instagram

Subscribe to his YouTube

