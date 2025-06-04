A.H. ZACARIAS Unveils“Midas,” A Thrilling Novel Exploring Humanity's Alien Contact And The Peril Of The Unknown

MENAFN - GetNews) Acclaimed author A.H. Zacarias' novel, "MIDAS," Book I of a two-part series, is a thought-provoking and action-packed science fiction epic. Published by Bookside Press and Inks and Bindings, "MIDAS" plunges readers into a meticulously crafted world where ancient alchemy, modern science, basic needs, and human greed meet.







A.H. Zacarias makes a return to the science fiction genre with“MIDAS ,” a novel that blends action, philosophical themes, and futuristic technology. The story follows Dr. Brooke Spencer , a young scientist who is thrusted into an incredible adventure with consequences far beyond Earth.

"Midas" cleverly combines action sequences with deep philosophical inquiries into humanity through Brooke's mentor, Dr. Charles Samuelson's“The Golden Manifesto," and his unparalleled achievement of transmuting iron into gold. As news of his discovery spreads, it captures the attention not only of global powers but also of beings from beyond Earth.

At just 26, Dr. Brooke Spencer already feels out of place in her world. Her life shifts when she begins working alongside her mentor, Dr. Charles Samuelson. What begins as a moment of self-discovery and awe quickly devolves into a struggle to protect everyone and everything Brooke loves-including Earth. Brooke finds herself at the center of an existential dilemma once she discovers the Aliens' purpose: Should she protect Earth's gold, or is Earth truly her home?

Dr. Brooke Spencer, the protagonist, becomes humanity's unlikely defender, navigating a multidimensional crisis that challenges her understanding of identity, loyalty, and what it means to belong. Her journey becomes as internal as it is external, taking her across space and deep into moral uncertainty.

Intense Action & Suspense: A relentless pace keeps readers on the edge of their seats as Dr. Brooke Spencer faces extraordinary challenges.

Profound Philosophical Depth: Explores themes of morality, destiny, and the ethical implications of advanced technology and interstellar encounters, with a mythological undertone.

Reader feedback on Amazon highlights the novel's balance of suspense and introspection. One reviewer, Derollo, describes the story as“an absolutely gripping sci-fi adventure” and commends Zacarias for“impressive world-building” and a protagonist who feels“authentic and witty.”

Another reader, Robin, focused on the novel's thematic richness, writing,“The exploration of humanity's place in the universe and the responsibilities that come with great power often had me wondering, 'What would I do in this situation?'”

A third reviewer, Jeyran, noted the book's originality:“MIDAS delivers a thrilling sci-fi adventure where ancient alchemy meets interstellar stakes. Dr. Brooke Spencer is a compelling heroine... A.H. Zacarias blends action and intellect in this thought-provoking page-turner.”

What distinguishes“MIDAS” from other science fiction works is its blend of speculative science and ancient mythology, infused with philosophical inquiry. The narrative asks big questions without losing momentum, making it appealing to readers who appreciate both conceptual depth and narrative pace.

A.H. Zacarias approaches storytelling with a unique blend of myth, science, and existential thought. In“MIDAS,” Zacarias constructs a world where the boundaries between legend and future blur, and where a scientist's courage might be all that stands between Earth and destruction.

The book is recommended for science fiction readers interested in stories that merge cosmic stakes with real-world questions. Whether drawn to interstellar conflict or philosophical reflection,“MIDAS” offers an experience that lingers after the final page.

About the AuthorA.H. Zacarias's works span comedy, thriller, classic, horror, and science fiction. He is passionate about entertaining his audience while exploring the intersection of technology, philosophy, and the human condition. Zacarias' imagination crafts narratives that are both intellectually stimulating and emotionally resonant. "MIDAS" is his most recent work.

For more information about "MIDAS,” CLICK: , and for works by A.H. Zacarias, please visit

About Inks and Bindings

Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.