Dr. Jolee Roberts, DDS Encourages Patients To See Oral Health As A Key Part Of Whole Health

Jolee Roberts BridgewaterNew Jersey Dentist Advocates for Prevention, Education, and Confidence in Everyday Oral Care

Bridgewater, NEW JERSEY - Dr. Jolee Roberts, DDS, a respected general and cosmetic dentist based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is speaking out about a topic often overlooked in conversations about wellness: the connection between oral health and overall health.

In a recent interview titled“Whole Health, One Smile at a Time,” Dr. Roberts shared her perspective on how dentistry is more than cleanings and fillings - it's about long-term well-being, prevention, and empowerment.

“Oral health affects your heart, your sleep, your self-esteem - it's not separate from the rest of your body,” Dr. Roberts said.“A healthy smile is part of whole health. That's what I try to share every day.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 47% of adults aged 30 years and older have some form of periodontal (gum) disease. Poor oral health has been linked to heart disease, diabetes, respiratory issues, and even pregnancy complications. Yet, many people delay dental visits due to anxiety, cost, or lack of awareness.

Dr. Roberts emphasized that basic education and small habits can make a big difference.“Most dental issues are preventable, but only if patients know what to look out for,” she explained.“I like to explain not just the 'what' but the 'why' - why flossing matters, why dry mouth can be a problem, why that chipped tooth isn't just cosmetic.”

She's also calling attention to the emotional side of dentistry - particularly for patients who experience fear or embarrassment.“For some, even sitting in the chair is a big win - and I celebrate that,” Dr. Roberts said.“Dental anxiety is real, but we can work through it together.”

As part of her ongoing advocacy, Dr. Roberts volunteers at local clinics and visits schools to teach children about healthy habits. She believes access and early education are key to closing the gap in oral health outcomes.

“We all deserve to feel good about our health - and that starts with awareness, not perfection,” she said.

Call to Action

Dr. Roberts urges people to take charge of their oral health at home. Brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste. Floss once a day. Limit sugary drinks and snacks. And most importantly - schedule regular dental checkups, even if you're nervous.

“Small steps add up,” she said.“You don't have to do it all at once. Just start.”

To learn more about oral health and Dr. Jolee Roberts' perspective, read the full interview “Whole Health, One Smile at a Time.”

