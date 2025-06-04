Careexpand Achieves ONC Health IT Certification, Advancing Continuity Of Care And Interoperability

Irving, TX - Careexpand, a leading SaaS platform for healthcare providers , proudly announces that its flagship product, Careexpand EHR v2024.11.0, has obtained certification under the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) Health IT Certification Program. This achievement affirms Careexpand's commitment to delivering secure, interoperable, and innovative solutions that empower clinicians and enhance patient care.

The ONC Health IT Certification Program establishes rigorous criteria for electronic health record (EHR) systems, ensuring they meet federal standards for functionality, security, and interoperability[3]. Careexpand EHR v2024.11.0 has been certified by an ONC-Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB) as compliant with a comprehensive set of criteria, including clinical, privacy and security, care coordination, patient engagement, and public health requirements[1].

“We are thrilled to achieve ONC Health IT Certification, which underscores our dedication to supporting healthcare providers with technology that meets the highest standards for security and interoperability,” said Dr. Javier Viñals, CEO of Careexpand.“This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to helping clinicians deliver better care and improve patient outcomes.”

Key certified capabilities of Careexpand EHR v2024.11.0 include:

. Computerized Provider Order Entry (CPOE) for medication orders

. Demographics and implantable device tracking

. Advanced privacy and security features, such as multi-factor authentication, audit reports, and device encryption

. Safety-enhanced and accessibility-centered design

. Consolidated CDA creation and standardized API access for patient and population services

. Support for clinical quality measures, care coordination, and health information exchange[1]

Additionally, Careexpand EHR supports clinical quality measures like weight assessment and diabetes management, and enables robust care coordination through features such as remote patient monitoring, automated care plans, and integrated billing solutions.

The ONC certification assures healthcare organizations that Careexpand EHR meets federal requirements for protecting patient data, supporting clinical workflows, and enabling seamless data exchange across the care continuum[3][4]. This positions Careexpand as a trusted partner for providers seeking to modernize their practices and comply with evolving regulatory standards.

Careexpand EHR v2024.11.0 is available via flexible subscription plans, with a flat fee of $49 per month per provider for the Telemedicine Plan, and additional features available in the Continuity of Care Plan[1].

For more information about Careexpand and its ONC-certified solutions, visit Careexpand website .

About Careexpand:

Careexpand is a healthcare technology company dedicated to empowering clinicians with advanced tools for continuity of care, telemedicine, and patient engagement. By focusing on innovation, security, and interoperability, Careexpand helps providers deliver better outcomes in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

Citations:

[1]

[2]

[3]

[4]