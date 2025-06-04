403
New Limited Service Program For Audi At AVTODOM Audi Altufevo
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) According to analysts, the cost of car maintenance in the Russian Federation increased by at least 30% in 2024. According to forecasts, this trend will continue in 2025. In this regard, the priority for most Russian car owners is choosing a high-quality car service center that uses modern equipment and original spare parts and provides guarantees for the work performed. The demand for high-quality maintenance and repair continues to grow. The volume of the car service market in Russia reached 1 trillion rubles by the end of 2024.
AVTODOM Audi Altufyevo specialists have many years of experience in car repair and maintenance. They offer a limited program from May 26. Customers can get discounts of up to 85% on maintenance and up to 30% on original spare parts as part of a special limited offer. At the same time, the work is carried out on modern equipment and original parts are installed.
"We understand how important for our customers to be confident in the reliability and safety of their car. Our team of certified specialists provides high-quality service on favorable terms. It meet the expectations of Audi owners as much as possible. Service at AVTODOM Audi Altufyevo is not just a scheduled replacement of parts. This is a comprehensive approach focused on caring for the client and his car," – Zaur Tsokholov, Director of the AVTODOM Altufyevo division, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
