Community Conversations On Justice And Accountability Brings Hope To Women In Kuajiena

On a quiet sunny day in the village of Kuajiena Payam in Jur River, community members gather under the shade of a Morula tree to reflect on peace, security, justice, and the path ahead during an open dialogue focused on accountability through the military court system.

This engagement was conducted under the project, Advancing Accountability for Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and Conflict-Related Sexual Violence Crimes in South Sudan: Achieving Impact through a Victim-Centered Approach, facilitated by the United Nations Misison in South Sudan and funded by the Government of Norway.

Attending was Peter Madut, a civil society representative working with the Kuajiena Community Development Program, a grassroots initiative supporting women's groups. The program also has a dedicated initiative focusing on gender-based violence, empowering women through counselling services, and working alongside law enforcement to support victims with care and discretion.

“When women come to our office for support, we can either provide counselling or refer them to our gender office," said Peter. "We also work with community-based counsellors and engage local partners to ensure victims receive information and support appropriate for their needs.”

Complementing these efforts, military officials also urged locals to report crimes and speak out against human rights violations in the community.

“If anything happens to you, like rape, fighting and intimidation by the soldiers, do not fear report your complaints and we shall take it to our command and the Governor,” reassured Director of Moral Orientation, Brigadier General Awan Deng.

"This initiative reflects UNMISS' commitment to promoting inclusive and accountable governance by supporting access to justice for all regardless of status," said Moonlight Augustine Bahemuka, UNMISS Rule of Law Officer in Wau. "By sharing this space with local authorities and communities, we are creating a platform for knowledge-sharing, increased understanding of your rights and the steps available to seek legal redress.”

This message of protection and accountability resonated deeply with community members like Rose, a young woman of Kuajiena, who felt she better understood the role of court martials in promoting justice following the discussion.

As the workshop ended, she sat quietly, enjoying a meal with other women.

“For a long time, we lived in fear” she shared.

“But today's meeting gave me hope that our voices are being heard. I want to share what I've learned with other women so they can feel strong enough to speak out.”

Her words reflected the growing trust and determination among women in Kuajiena to build a safer, stronger community.

