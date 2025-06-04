Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Niger's Ambassador

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received Wednesday a copy of credentials of HE Ambassador of the Republic of Niger Amadou Madougou.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished HE the Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of all support to advance bilateral relations to closer cooperation in various fields.

