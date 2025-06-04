403
Kuwait Diplomat, Swedish FM Discuss Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sweden Mohammad Hayati and Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard met in Stockholm on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation covering many areas.
During the meeting, the Kuwaiti diplomat handed the Swedish minister a letter from Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya hailing bilateral relations between both friendly countries, which mark, this year, 60 years since they forged their diplomatic relations, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Sweden said in a press release.
They also looked into ways of promoting bilateral cooperation in the investment field and trade exchange, and drawing upon Swedish expertise in innovation, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, it added.
Kuwaiti-Swedish cooperation covering health, pharmaceutical industries, green economy and recycling was also considered during the meeting between the Kuwaiti ambassador and the Swedish foreign minister. (end)
