Elderly Palestinian Detainee Dies In Israeli Occupation Prisons
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 4 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS) announced on Wednesday that 70-year-old elderly detainee Muhammad Abu Habel from the Gaza Strip died in Israeli occupation custody.
Abu Habel was arrested in November 2024 in front of a so-called "Civil Administration" checkpoint in Gaza, said the Commission and the PPS in a press release.
They emphasized that the situation of Gaza detainees remains among the most alarming, exposing an unprecedented scale of abuses, including torture, starvation, medical neglect, and sexual violence.
Over the past months, testimonies from Gaza detainees have been among the most severe in detailing the complex abuse and crimes being committed against them on a near-daily basis.
The statement indicated that with the death of Abu Habel, the number of dead Palestinian prisoners and detainees since the beginning of the genocide has reached 71, including at least 45 from Gaza. (end)
