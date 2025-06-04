403
EU Selects 13 Projects In Non-EU Countries To Secure Critical Raw Materials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 4 (KUNA) -- The European Commission said on Wednesday it adopted an initial list of 13 strategic projects focused on critical raw materials located outside the European Union.
This step aims to diversify the EUآ's supply sources and enhance the blocآ's economic security, while also supporting local value chains in the host countries.
This announcement complements a previously adopted list of 47 strategic projects within the EU, endorsed on March 25, 2025. Together, these 60 projects form part of the implementation of the Critical Raw Materials Act, which entered into force in May 2024.
These initiatives are considered a key pillar of the EUآ's new industrial strategy, especially amid current geopolitical challenges and the growing need to support the green and digital transitions.
According to the Commission, the newly selected projects are located in countries that have established strategic partnerships with the EU in raw materials value chains. These include Canada, Greenland, Kazakhstan, Norway, Serbia, Ukraine, and Zambia, as well as overseas territories such as New Caledonia. Other project sites include Brazil, Madagascar, Malawi, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
Ten of these projects focus on extracting strategic raw materials essential for the production of batteries, energy storage, and electric mobility, specifically lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite.
Two additional projects cover the extraction of rare earth elements, used to produce high-performance magnets critical for wind turbines and electric motors, core components in renewable energy technologies and electro-mobility. Other covered materials include copper, used in power grids and microelectronics, as well as tungsten and boron, both of which are crucial in the automotive, aerospace, energy, and defense industries.
The Commission also confirmed that it will intensify cooperation with countries hosting these projects, particularly through existing strategic partnerships, to ensure their effective development and implementation.
This initiative is part of the EUآ's broader effort to reduce its dependency on external sources for critical raw materials, which are essential for many strategic industries including renewable energy, electric transportation, defense, and space technologies. (end)
