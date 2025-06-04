Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese FM Meets UAE Pres. Envoy


2025-06-04 03:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, June 4 (KUNA) -- China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met UAE Presidential Envoy Khaldoon Al-Mubarak in Beijing on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said.
Wang pledged mutual support on each country's core interests, broader win-win cooperation across all sectors, and tight regional and international coordination to advance their comprehensive strategic partnership, the ministry said in a release carried by the Chinese newspaper "Global Times".
He stressed that China-UAE ties, steered by both presidents, are a model for China-Arab relations, target no third party, and will remain stable and long-term.
Meanwhile, Al-Mubarak said Abu Dhabi makes relations with China a top foreign-policy priority, steadfastly backs the One-China principle, and seeks deeper collaboration in investment, trade, energy and education to further elevate the partnership. (end)
