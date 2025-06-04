403
UK Urges Israeli Occupation To Lift Unjustified Gaza Aid Blockade
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, June 4 (KUNA) -- It is necessary for Israeli occupation forces to lift the "unjustified" block on aid into the Gaza Strip, British Minister for the Middle East and North Africa Hamish Falconer said on Wednesday, slamming the move as inhumane.
Israeli occupation must "immediately allow the UN and aid partners to safely deliver all types of aid at scale to save lives, reduce suffering and maintain dignity," the minister told parliament, underlining the need that the aid must reach all Gazans safely regardless of their location.
As the UN Security Council is set to look into a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which includes the release of all the hostages and the lifting of all Israeli occupation restrictions on humanitarian aid, he said London would "use our vote" in support of these goals.
He went on to reiterate support for the "efforts led by the US, Qatar and Egypt" to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, underlining the two-state solution as the only way to bring "long-lasting peace and stability" to the Middle East. (end)
