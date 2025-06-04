Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Restates Commitment To Int'l Coop. For Fairer Labor Future


2025-06-04 03:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN and Other International Organizations in Geneva Ambassador Naser Al-Hayen reiterated utter commitment to backing international cooperation for a fairer and more sustainable future at the global labor market.
Addressing the 113th session of the International Labor Conference on Wednesday, he reaffirmed Kuwait's support for the International Labor Organization (ILO), warning of interconnected world labor challenges, mainly biological risks, digitalization and growing platform economy.
He underlined that such challenges require collection response based on flexible and updated legislative frameworks that ensure social protection and promote justice at the labor market.
In this regard, the Kuwaiti diplomat noted Kuwait's package of legislative and regulatory measures and reforms, which are in line with Kuwait's development plan (New Kuwait 2035) regarding effective involvement in the international community.
He added that the package, including the achievement of the Eighth Sustainable Development Goal pertinent to decent work and economic growth, aims to promote fairness at the labor market and ensure protection for workers.
He cited the Private Sector Labor Law No. 6 of 2010, the Domestic Workers Law No. 68 of 2015, and Law No. 114 of 2024 regarding foreigners' residence in Kuwait.
Ambassador Al-Hayen pointed to the formation of an ad hoc committee to review the Kuwaiti labor law and propose essential amendments that enhance a decent work environment, including prohibiting document withholding, criminalizing forced labor, harassment, and discrimination, and ensuring the principle of equal opportunities.
He also spoke highly of the country's national efforts to fight trafficking in persons and migrant smuggling by setting up a relevant national committee and hosting the Sixth Regional Government Forum to Combat Trafficking in Persons in April 2025.
He added that the State of Kuwait has also taken serious measures to protect victims by launching specialized centers to shelter female migrant workers since 2015 and opening a shelter for male migrant workers in February 2025. (end)
