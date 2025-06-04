403
India, Australia To Deepen Cooperation In Areas
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, June 4 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence of Australia Richard Marles in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss ways of deepening bilateral cooperation.
"The two leaders exchanged ideas to further strengthen the India - Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which completed five years today," according to a statement from Modi's office.
"They underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation in key areas such as defence industrial collaboration, resilient supply chains, critical minerals, new and emerging technologies," the statement said.
They also renewed commitment to the shared vision for a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific continues to guide the bilateral collaboration. Marles reiterated Australia's support in India's fight against cross border terrorism.
The visiting Australian Deputy PM also met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed various issues of mutual concern.
Jaishankar stated that New Delhi is committed to take this relationship with Australia to still greater heights. He also earmarked areas like critical minerals, cyber, technology, space, sports as further domains of collaboration.
Various mechanisms including Quad, the East Asia Summit, the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the United Nations, even the trilateral grouping with France would be strengthened for mutual benefits, Jaishankar added. (end)
