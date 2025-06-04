Blue Zones Project Citywide Kick-Off Event In Banning

BANNING, Calif., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Zones Project invites the community to their free Kickoff this Saturday, June 7th at the Banning Repplier Park Aquatic Center from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. This free celebration marks the public launch of Blue Zones Project in Banning, the exciting initiative working to transform the city into a place where healthy choices are easy.

Guest Speakers:

Nick Buettner , Producer of the original Blue Zones expeditions to Okinawa, Japan; Costa Rica; and Ikaria, Greece

Reuben Gonzales , Executive Director of Blue Zones Project Banning and Former Banning City Councilmember

Dr. Raul Ruiz , U.S. Representative for California's 25th Congressional District

Yxstian Gutierrez , Riverside County Supervisor for the Fifth District

Free fun for all ages:

Have FUN with live music, entertainment, games, and giveaways

EXPLORE the Blue Zones Power 9 throughout the event

LEARN about local resources, services, and programs available in your community

ENJOY free tasty and healthy bites throughout the event

CONNECT through art, music, and other free family-friendly activities

RSVP and learn more:

Blue Zones Project is a community-led initiative designed to help people live better, longer lives with lower rates of chronic disease by implementing permanent and semi-permanent changes to policies, systems, streets, surroundings, and social networks so it's easier for residents to eat wisely, move naturally, and connect more with others as they move throughout their day.

Blue Zones Project Banning is led by Executive Director Reuben Gonzales, who will lead the rollout and implementation of the Project in the region. Gonzales is a Banning native, community leader, and entrepreneur. He previously served as the Executive Director of the Banning Chamber of Commerce from 2021 to 2024, where he led business development initiatives and community engagement. He was also a Banning City Councilmember in 2022 and 2023, contributing to local governance and policymaking. Learn more about Gonzales and his full-time team: bluezonesprojectbanning/meet-our-team .

To learn more about Blue Zones Project Banning visit bluezonesprojectbanning .

About Blue Zones in Riverside County

Blue Zones Project® is brought to Riverside County by Blue Zones and leading organizations Riverside University Health System - Public Health, Inland Empire Health Plan Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare, and Eisenhower Health. In collaboration with the County of Riverside and the Cities of Riverside, Banning, Palm Springs, and Coachella, this innovative partnership brings together private and public organizations under a shared vision to support, build, and measurably improve community well-being across the County. Blue Zones Projects have launched in Riverside, Banning, Coachella, and Palm Springs, while Mead Valley begins a policy-focused Blue Zones Activate. Over five years, local leadership and the local Blue Zones Project teams will implement the Blue Zones Life Radius® model to make healthy choices easier throughout the region through permanent and semi-permanent changes to the built environment, food environment, public policies, and social networks.

About Blue Zones Project

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city's environment, policy, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five cultures of the world-or blue zones -with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner's findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Blue Zones launched the first pilot community in 2009 in Albert Lea, MN with groundbreaking results. Directly and also in partnership with Sharecare, the model has since been applied to more than 80 communities in the United States. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs. For more information, visit bluezones.

CONTACTS:

Ashley Radke

[email protected]

909-289-2578

Naomi Imatome-Yun

[email protected]

917-952-8534

SOURCE Blue Zones

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED