General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend
RESTON, Va. , June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's common stock, payable August 8, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 3, 2025.
General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information about General Dynamics is available at .
