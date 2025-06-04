Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend


2025-06-04 03:01:16
RESTON, Va. , June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's common stock, payable August 8, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 3, 2025.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information about General Dynamics is available at .

