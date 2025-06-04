Final Speakers Announced: National Forklift Safety Day 2025

The speakers for National Forklift Safety Day 2025 include:



Brian Feehan, President, Industrial Truck Association

Brett Wood, ITA Chairman of the Board, President and CEO Toyota Material Handling North America

Amanda Wood Laihow, Acting Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

Ron Grisez, Director - Product Safety, Crown Equipment Corporation

Jonathan Fortkamp, PhD, CSP, Senior Director - Health, Safety & Environment, DHL Supply Chain, North America Lisa Brooks, CIE, Principal, Nexus HSE

About ITA: For more than 70 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking. Visit .

SOURCE Industrial Truck Association