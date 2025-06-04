Tallinn District Court Decision In The Criminal Case Related To The Former Board Members Of Tallinna Sadam
On 4 June 2025, the Tallinn Circuit Court decided to partially annul the decision of the Harju County Court of 27 June 2024, and made a new decision, being in consent with the prosecutor's office and the victims that the acts alleged against Martin Paide and Toivo Promm must be reclassified compared to what was stated in the county court's decision. However, the district court agreed with the county court that Ain Kaljurand and Allan Kiil were not public officials, and the decision of the Harju County Court was left unchanged in this regard. The district court therefore dismissed the appeal of the victims, Tallinna Sadam and TS Laevad OÜ, who requested to annul the county court's decision not to process the civil claim.
The Court judgement has not entered into force as a party in the proceedings may appeal against the judgement of the Tallinn District Court within 30 days from the time of publication of the court judgement. Tallinna Sadam shall analyse the decision and consider whether and to what extent to appeal the judgement of the district court.
The management board believes that based on known information, the above events will not have a material adverse impact on the Group's financial performance or financial position. Additional information about this case can be found in the stock exchange announcements of 27 June 2024, 31 July 2024 and 15 October 2024.
Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.
Additional information:
Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5649 6230
E-mail: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment