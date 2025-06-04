Legal Tax Defense Announces Year-Round Services For Taxpayers Who Owe More Than $10,000 To The IRS Or State

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As tax season ends, the firm continues to offer audit representation and tax debt relief for individuals and businesses nationwide

Irvine, California, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tax season came and went. However, the experts at Legal Tax Defense work year-round to support individuals and businesses who owe the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or State more than $10,000. The firm, comprised of experienced tax attorneys , CPAs, and enrolled agents, offers comprehensive audit defense and tax debt relief services tailored to high-liability cases.





Legal Tax Defense assists clients by negotiating tax settlements, representing them in audits, and intervening in aggressive collection efforts. Their services are structured to stop IRS garnishment , prevent bank levies, and protect against property seizures-issues that can be especially damaging for taxpayers with large balances.

“Many individuals and businesses panic when they owe the IRS or State substantial amounts, often making decisions that worsen their situation,” said Sharon, a senior tax lawyer at Legal Tax Defense.“Our team of IRS tax attorneys works to restore financial stability, using legal avenues to provide clients with clear, manageable options.”

Each case begins with a detailed screening process to assess eligibility and risk. Legal Tax Defense then builds a customized resolution strategy, establishes contact with the IRS or state agency, and advocates for the most favorable outcome. Their team is equipped to manage complex cases involving penalties, tax liens, and overdue returns.

“Our clients often come to us after receiving threatening notices or experiencing wage garnishments,” said Sharon.“We help stop IRS garnishment actions, communicate directly with tax authorities, and guide clients toward sustainable solutions.”

In addition to audit representation, the firm offers penalty abatement, tax lien removal, and assistance with unfiled returns. Legal Tax Defense provides free consultations for those seeking guidance on how to resolve their tax debts with the IRS or state taxing authorities.

About Legal Tax Defense

Legal Tax Defense is a national firm providing tax audit defense and legal representation for individuals and businesses. Its team of tax attorneys, CPAs, and enrolled agents specializes in tax debt relief and stopping IRS garnishment actions. The firm holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and is dedicated to helping clients resolve complex tax issues with professional legal support.

