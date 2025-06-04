City Beat News Honors Three Businesses For 13 Years Of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Three businesses have made a name for themselves by providing an excellent experience for customers every time, earning 13 consecutive Spectrum Awards.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With 13 Spectrum Awards for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction to their credit, three businesses have shown their dedication to the customer experience is unwavering.Gemini Physical Therapy Spine & Sports Rehabilitation Center in Haverhill, Massachusetts, has more than 40 years of experience and is a leader in orthopedic and sports physical therapy. Their goal is to help patients return to their previous level of activities, without restrictions or pain, as soon as possible. To meet that, the team at Gemini Physical Therapy designs rehabilitative programs for each patient that are specific to their needs, taking into account their age, fitness level, daily activity demands and personal goals. They even offer convenient appointment times on nights and weekends to serve patients. For more information, visit their Award Page at .At Regiani Holistic Dental Center in Clarkston, Michigan, patients' health is at the heart of everything they do. Every patient's journey begins with a comprehensive exam to properly evaluate their needs and goals. The center is a biocompatible office, using materials that are strong, durable and beautiful, yet safer for patients and the environment. Every process is chosen for the way it interacts with the rest of the patient's body. Additionally, there are no noxious chemicals, typical in many dental offices, and essential oils are used to enhance wellness. Whenever possible, patients can choose homeopathic remedies or other treatment options. Even the paint on the wall is ultra-low VOC. For more information, visit Regiani Holistic Dental Center's Award Page at .Gianni's Trattoria, located in historic downtown Concord, North Carolina, has served the community since it relocated from New York in 2008. The locally owned, neighborhood Italian restaurant provides delicious, authentic cuisine in a quaint and comfortable setting. The goal of the restaurant's Proprietor Gianni and Executive Chef Heather Stadler is to share the best of Italian cuisine through a simple marriage of local and imported ingredients all delivered with the hospitality of home. With a decade-plus of Spectrum Awards, the restaurant has met that goal and more, delivering patrons an unparalleled dining experience time after time. For more information, visit the restaurant's Award Page at .In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to .

