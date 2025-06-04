Fundy Designer Unveils Major Update Featuring Full Screen Mode And Performance Upgrades For High-Volume Projects

Update underscores Fundy Software's ongoing commitment to helping photographers create, sell, and deliver stunning albums and wall art with confidence.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fundy Software Inc., creators of Fundy Designer , with integrated AI, AutoDesign, and patent protected DropZones, the leader in design and IPS software for professional photographers, is proud to announce a powerful new update to its flagship design software, Fundy Designer. This free update delivers several enhancements designed to improve workflow efficiency and elevate the presentation experience for professional photographers world-wide.At the heart of the update is the all-new Full Screen Mode, enabling photographers to showcase albums and wall art in a clean, distraction-free interface. With options to view wall art with or without a room environment, photographers now have greater control over how they present their work-whether in studio meetings or via virtual consultations.“Great photography deserves to be presented with the same care and impact as it was captured,” said Andrew Funderburg, founder of Fundy Software.“With this update, we've created a more immersive and elegant experience for both photographers and their clients.”In addition to the new presentation mode, the update includes a completely new tooltip system for easier navigation. Users can now access instant, contextual help simply by hovering over any icon-removing guesswork and speeding up the design process.Fundy Designer also introduces significant performance improvements for high-volume projects. Photographers working with hundreds or even thousands of images will notice faster load times and smoother performance across the board.For more information, visit Fundy/blog .

Karen Bruhn

Fundy Software, Inc

+1 425-698-5031

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.