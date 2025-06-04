Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. Opens Quality Control Laboratory Following $2.1M Renovation

RALEIGH, N.C., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. (AHN), a global leader in amino acid manufacturing, celebrated the opening of its renovated Quality Control Laboratory today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Global senior leaders and dedicated team members who have been integral to the renovation efforts gathered at the modern facility on AHN's Raleigh, North Carolina, campus. The re-envisioned lab showcases AHN's commitment to delivering top product quality and leading safety standards.

"By updating our facilities, we are even more equipped to meet the evolving needs of our customers and maintain our position as a leader in the industry," said Jessica Lee, Quality Manager. "Our Quality Control Laboratory is part of Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition's ongoing investment in quality and innovation."

With the expanding need for amino acids in today's market, AHN's Quality Control Laboratory features advanced analytical equipment, improved workflow efficiencies, and enhanced safety measures. The facility benefits from Raleigh's skilled workforce, top universities, and numerous life sciences support companies, strengthening the area's reputation as a leading biotech hub.

The enhancements also support AHN's growth plan for supplying Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) amino acids and blends globally.

By investing in these upgrades, AHN is positioning itself to meet the increasing global demand for high-quality APIs. The improved laboratory enables AHN to scale production and maintain stringent quality standards across larger volumes. This strategic investment aligns with AHN's long-term vision of expanding its market presence and reinforcing its reputation as a reliable supplier in the pharmaceutical industry.

"The strategic investments made by AHN underscore our dedication to 'AminoScience,' the Ajinomoto Group's unique scientific approach to maximizing resources, resolving social issues, and contributing to people's wellbeing," says Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition's President and CEO, Ikuo Kira. The Ajinomoto Group connects its global divisions to deliver high-quality health and nutrition solutions by integrating research-based functions, technologies, and services centered on amino acids.

About Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Ajinomoto Group, a global leader in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of amino acid-based products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, sports nutrition, health and beauty industries, as well as food ingredients. The company opened its first U.S. office in New York in 1917 and has since grown and expanded its presence, establishing offices and production facilities in North Carolina, Iowa, Ohio, Massachusetts, and Illinois. Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. leverages an international manufacturing, supply, and distribution chain to bring the highest-grade products to customers. For additional information on Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., please visit .

Media contact: Charlotte Eby

(515) 577-3171, [email protected]

SOURCE Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc

