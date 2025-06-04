Mark Clayton Appointed To Advisory Board Of The UK National Committee On China (UKNCC)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The UK National Committee on China (UKNCC ) has announced the appointment of Mark Clayton to its distinguished Advisory Board, alongside three other senior leaders. Mark, an experienced entrepreneur and business leader, brings over 20 years of expertise growing British businesses on the ground in China and fostering UK-China commercial and geopolitical collaboration.Mark currently serves as Group CFO and a shareholder at C2W Group, a leading manufacturing provider with locations in China and India, a company founded in China in 2005 and opened a factory in 2019. Over the past two decades, he has built, scaled, and supported businesses across a wide range of industries, navigating the dynamic and often complex business environment in China.In addition to his corporate roles, Mark has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to social impact and community engagement. He founded Come Together Community (CTC), a charitable organisation based in Zhuhai, South China, which has operated for nearly 15 years. Through CTC, Mark has developed deep experience working with local governments, balancing the complexities of compliance, transparency, and community-building in a unique operating environment.Mark is also deeply involved in the British business community in China. He is the Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in South China, where he has been an active member for nearly 20 years and a member of the Executive Committee since 2019. His leadership has helped strengthen UK-China business ties at a time of significant geopolitical and economic change.Mark joins the UKNCC Advisory Board as the only member currently based in China, offering a vital on-the-ground perspective to the Committee's mission of fostering informed, strategic UK engagement with China. His appointment reflects the growing importance of real-world commercial insights, cross-border collaboration, and community understanding in shaping future UK-China relations.Speaking about the appointment, Mark commented:"It is a true honour to join such a distinguished Advisory Board. I look forward to sharing practical, on-the-ground experience from over two decades of business and community-building work in China. This is a critical time for UK-China engagement, and I am excited to help the UKNCC shape an informed and strategic approach to the future."Mark will join a roster of highly respected figures on the UKNCC Advisory Board, including Sir Malcolm Rifkind, Sir Victor Blank, Sir Andrew Cahn, and other prominent leaders across business, government, and academia.About UKNCCFounded in 2020 UKNCC is Britain's leading independent educational non-profit on China. As a Community Interest Company (CIC) UKNCC is also Britain's only China-focused organisation that is prohibited from lobbying under UK law.Hyperlinkswho-we-are/advisory-board-2/ or

