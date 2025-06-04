'My Heart Goes Out To Every Affected Family', Tendulkar Condoles RCB Stampede
"What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all.🙏," Tendulkar said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Earlier, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and opener Aakash Chopra also mourned the tragedy and extended their condolences to the families of the victims.
"Heartbreaking news of a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries to several cricket fans, has cast a dark shadow over the spirit of the game that unites millions across our nation," Harbhajan Singh wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"My deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate event. I stand in solidarity with them during this incredibly difficult time and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured," said Harbhajan.
Aakash Chopra also expressed his shock at the horrific incident. "Speechless. Numb. A victory parade for an IPL win claims innocent lives. Heart goes out to the affected and their loved ones. 🕉️ शान्ति," the former India opener and noted commentator said in his social media post.
The stampede was reported outside Gate 2 of the stadium shortly after RCB players had reached the Vidhana Soudha to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Confusion reigned throughout the day regarding the parade plans, with Bengaluru traffic police initially denying permission due to safety concerns. However, thousands of RCB fans had already gathered near the stadium, awaiting the arrival of the team, leading to an uncontrollable surge.
The crowd management, or lack thereof, turned fatal as barriers were breached and panic spread. Police were overwhelmed, and emergency services scrambled to contain the chaos. The injured were rushed to Bowring and Vydehi Hospitals.
Eyewitnesses described scenes of desperation, with people getting trampled and many unconscious by the time help arrived.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment