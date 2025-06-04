'My Heart Goes Out To Every Affected Family', Tendulkar Condoles RCB Stampede

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 5 (IANS) Cricket legend and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the horrific stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives and left 33 others injured. The incident turned what was a celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's historic maiden triumph in the Indian Premier League into a heartbreaking tragedy.

"What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all.🙏," Tendulkar said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and opener Aakash Chopra also mourned the tragedy and extended their condolences to the families of the victims.

"Heartbreaking news of a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries to several cricket fans, has cast a dark shadow over the spirit of the game that unites millions across our nation," Harbhajan Singh wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"My deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate event. I stand in solidarity with them during this incredibly difficult time and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured," said Harbhajan.

Aakash Chopra also expressed his shock at the horrific incident. "Speechless. Numb. A victory parade for an IPL win claims innocent lives. Heart goes out to the affected and their loved ones. 🕉️ शान्ति," the former India opener and noted commentator said in his social media post.

The stampede was reported outside Gate 2 of the stadium shortly after RCB players had reached the Vidhana Soudha to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Confusion reigned throughout the day regarding the parade plans, with Bengaluru traffic police initially denying permission due to safety concerns. However, thousands of RCB fans had already gathered near the stadium, awaiting the arrival of the team, leading to an uncontrollable surge.

The crowd management, or lack thereof, turned fatal as barriers were breached and panic spread. Police were overwhelmed, and emergency services scrambled to contain the chaos. The injured were rushed to Bowring and Vydehi Hospitals.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of desperation, with people getting trampled and many unconscious by the time help arrived.