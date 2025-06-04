Eid Al Adha 2025: Dubai Announces Public Park Timings For Break

With Eid Al Adha just around the corner, Dubai Municipality on Tuesday announced timings of public parks for the holiday.

Also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice,' the holiday commemorates the profound act of faith and is a time for prayer, reflection, and generosity. Families are preparing for the celebrations, with the spirit of unity and compassion filling the air.

If you're planning to head to a park over the break, here are the updated timings for the same:

Dubai Parks will be open from 8am to midnight, with sports walkways opening after the Fajr prayer.

The following parks will be open from 8am to 11pm:



Zabeel Park

Creek Park

Al Mamzar Park

Al Safa Park Mushrif Park

The mountain bike track and mountain walking trail at Mushrif Park will be open from 5am to 6pm.

Children's City will have different operating hours on weekdays and the weekend. From Monday to Friday, the facility will be open from 9am to 8pm. On Saturday and Sunday, it will operate between 2pm and 8pm.

The Quranic Park will be open from 8am to 10pm, while Cave of Miracles and Glasshouse will operate from 9am to 9pm.

Earlier, the Municipality announced the allocation of four of its public beaches exclusively for families during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had announced that all public parking will be free of charge except for multi-level parking terminals.