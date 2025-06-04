Eid Al Adha In Dubai: Salik To Apply Variable Toll Rates During Holiday

Salik PJSC, Dubai's toll operator, will implement variable road toll pricing on all four days of the Eid El Adha holiday , including Sunday (June 8; third day of Eid al Adha), it was confirmed on Wednesday.

This means - from June 5 to 8 (Thursday to Sunday) - during peak hours from 6am to 10am and between 4pm and 8pm, the tariff will be Dh6 every time a vehicle passes through any of the 10 Salik gates across Dubai. From 10am to 4pm and 8pm to 1am (off peak hours), the toll gate charge is Dh4. Salik is free from 1am to 6am

Salik's variable road toll pricing started on January 31 this year. On weekdays (Monday to Saturday), the toll is Dh6 during morning peak hours (6am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). For off-peak hours, between 10am and 4pm, and from 8pm to 1am, the toll is Dh4. Salik is free seven days of the week from 1am to 6am

Salik had earlier clarified that toll gates are not free on public holidays but are subject to the variable toll rates as per the designated schedule.

This Sunday, June 8, is a holiday, and variable toll pricing is applied.

Free parking

Meanwhile, this Eid Al Adha, public parking will be free to use from June 5 to 8 in Dubai. Multi-level parking terminals will remain a paid service during the holiday.

Toll and parking fees in Abu Dhabi

Q Mobility, operator of the toll gate (Darb) and parking (Mawaqif) systems in Abu Dhabi, has yet to announce Eid timings. Parking and toll fees, however, are typically free in the Capital on Sundays and official holidays.

Toll and parking charges were free of charge during last Eid Al Fitr and were reactivated only after the holidays.

Darb toll gates are located on the four bridges, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Bridge, Al Maqtaa Bridge, and Mussafah Bridge. Vehicles are charged Dh4 every time they pass through any of the toll gates entering and exiting the city during peak hours only (7am to 9am; and 5pm to 7pm). Toll is free during off peak hours, as well as on Sundays and public holidays.