Study Abroad Criteria For UAE Students: All You Need To Know

The UAE's Council for Education, Human Resources, and Community Development has approved a set of standards and regulations governing the enrollment of Emirati students in higher education institutions abroad.

These standards require students to enrol in internationally recognised universities and academic programmes, ensuring the quality of academic qualifications and their alignment with the needs of the national labour market and future development directions. For students currently pursuing their studies abroad, they can adjust their status in accordance with the newly adopted criteria.

To ensure fairness and account for special cases, especially students studying abroad, Emirati students continuing their education overseas, whether self-funded or sponsored, will have a one-year grace period from the date this decision takes effect to adjust their academic status. This was announced during a virtual media briefing on Wednesday.

New adjustments

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dr Mohamed Ebrahim AlMualla, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, clarified that the decision applies to all citizens wishing to study abroad or those already on scholarships to pursue education outside the UAE. This is regardless of whether they are sponsored by official entities, self-funded, or nominated by their employers.

The decision applies to all levels of higher education, from diploma to PhD, and encompasses professional qualifications equivalent to these academic degrees.

AlMualla explained,“There are two categories of students currently studying abroad. The first category includes those who meet the criteria, and they are only required to ensure that their current university and major fall within the approved standards.”

“As for the second category, which does not meet the criteria, they have two options: the first is to adjust their academic path by switching to another major within the same university - if that major is classified or meets the criteria - or to transfer to another university that does meet the criteria.”

He confirmed that the Ministry will provide the necessary support to students in the process of adjusting their status, by guiding them to universities that meet the standards and assisting them through embassies and cultural attachés abroad, enabling them to make the required changes.

AlMualla also added that students may apply for an exemption through the Ministry's website. The exemption request will be referred to the Exemptions Committee, chaired by the Council for Education, Human Resources, and Community Development, which will review the applications and decide whether to grant the exemption or request that the student adjust their academic situation.

He stated,“Today, we are announcing a decision that reflects the UAE's commitment to regulating the education of its citizens abroad to ensure they receive high-quality education in line with the best global standards. Studying abroad is an investment by the student, the sponsoring entity, and the employer if the student is employed. It is also an investment of the student's own time and effort. Therefore, this investment must be properly placed, and this is what the decision seeks to ensure.”

He explained that the decision is based on rigorous global university rankings. Students are required to enroll in the top 50 universities for their major, or among the top 100 universities in countries with high student populations, such as the United States and Australia, and up to the top 300 universities in non-English-speaking countries - an approach aimed at promoting both academic and cultural diversity.

He elaborated,“We rely on two primary rankings: the overall university ranking and the specific major ranking. Students must be enrolled in a university ranked within the top 100, 200, or 300, depending on the country, and in a major that falls within the approved rankings. As for exemptions, they are received through the Ministry and forwarded to the committee chaired by the Education Council."

The Council emphasised the importance of adhering to the specified standards to avoid non-recognition of degrees obtained from abroad. Failure to meet the criteria may affect the use of such qualifications for employment, promotion, study leave, exam leave, thesis defense, or qualification-based benefits within the federal government sector in the UAE.

Also, the Ministry's website offers services related to the recognition of higher education qualifications, providing a set of digital tools to help users make informed decisions. These tools include a search service for approved study programmes, a list of eligible universities and majors, and an online platform for submitting exemption requests. These services are available to all students, parents, and sponsoring institutions.