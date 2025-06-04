Dubai: Eid Al Adha Cannon Locations Revealed 6 Spots To Watch Ceremony
Cannons will ring out across Dubai to mark the start of Eid Al Adha, with Dubai Police confirming on Wednesday that preparations are complete for the traditional celebration. Six locations across the emirate have been selected for the ceremonial cannon fire, which signals the beginning of the festive holiday.
The cannon will be fired shortly after the Eid Al Adha prayer, which is scheduled for 5.45am in Dubai.
This year, the cannons will be fired from the following locations:
- Za'abeel Grand Mosque, Za'abeel
Eid Musallah, Umm Suqeim Eid Musallah, Nad Al Hamar
Eid Musallah, Al Barsha Eid Musallah, Al Baraha
Eid Musallah, Hatta
Cannon-firing is a significant part of the UAE's heritage. During the holy month of Ramadan, the cannon is fired to signal Iftar. For Eid Al Adha, as well as Eid Al Fitr, it is done to announce the start of the festival.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Dubai Police Cannons, said the Eid cannon is a longstanding tradition that holds deep cultural and social significance in the UAE.“It is a symbolic gesture deeply rooted in the memory and consciousness of the community,” he said.
Dubai Police often coordinate the event with full logistical support and public safety arrangements, ensuring that families can enjoy the moment as part of the festive celebrations.
They have also geared up for the Eid Al Adha break by stepping up safety efforts across the city. Authorities have issued a warning to motorists against speeding, reckless driving, and other traffic violations, urging residents to prioritise safety while travelling during the holiday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment