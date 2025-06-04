Dubai: Eid Al Adha Cannon Locations Revealed 6 Spots To Watch Ceremony

Cannons will ring out across Dubai to mark the start of Eid Al Adha, with Dubai Police confirming on Wednesday that preparations are complete for the traditional celebration. Six locations across the emirate have been selected for the ceremonial cannon fire, which signals the beginning of the festive holiday.

The cannon will be fired shortly after the Eid Al Adha prayer, which is scheduled for 5.45am in Dubai.

This year, the cannons will be fired from the following locations:



Za'abeel Grand Mosque, Za'abeel

Eid Musallah, Umm Suqeim

Eid Musallah, Nad Al Hamar

Eid Musallah, Al Barsha

Eid Musallah, Al Baraha Eid Musallah, Hatta

Cannon-firing is a significant part of the UAE's heritage. During the holy month of Ramadan, the cannon is fired to signal Iftar. For Eid Al Adha, as well as Eid Al Fitr, it is done to announce the start of the festival.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Dubai Police Cannons, said the Eid cannon is a longstanding tradition that holds deep cultural and social significance in the UAE.“It is a symbolic gesture deeply rooted in the memory and consciousness of the community,” he said.

Dubai Police often coordinate the event with full logistical support and public safety arrangements, ensuring that families can enjoy the moment as part of the festive celebrations.

They have also geared up for the Eid Al Adha break by stepping up safety efforts across the city. Authorities have issued a warning to motorists against speeding, reckless driving, and other traffic violations, urging residents to prioritise safety while travelling during the holiday.