Alcaraz Inspired By Rival Sinner For Ruthless Roland Garros Win

Defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz drew inspiration from his main rival and world number one Jannik Sinner to race past Tommy Paul in 94 minutes and reach the Roland Garros semi-finals on Tuesday.

Alcaraz gave a masterclass in attacking tennis to win the opening two sets in under an hour and overwhelmed the American 12th seed for a 6-0 6-1 6-4 win and a meeting with Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

The Spanish second seed's ruthless display came a day after Sinner beat Andrey Rublev in three sets to continue his devastating form at the year's second Grand Slam.

"I love to watch matches on my days off, and yeah, let's say he inspires me in some way just to give my 100% in every match," Alcaraz told reporters.

"He sees how important it is to play at such a great level in the whole match, just to have more time to recover after the match. So I'm just trying to do it as well.

"But for me, it's great to have tennis. I love Grand Slams for that because on my days off, I have great matches to watch and get inspired by watching them."

Alcaraz beat Musetti in the Monte Carlo final and the Rome semifinal en route to the title but expected a tough test when they face off again in Paris.

"It's going to be a beautiful battle, a beautiful match," Alcaraz added.

"I think we're both playing great tennis. Monte Carlo final, semis in Rome, so it's going to be great for the people to watch as well. I have to be ready for that match."