Trade Expansion: China's Premier Urges Stronger Investment Ties With Japan
Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday urged China and Japan to expand trade and investment to achieve higher levels of mutual benefit under the current international situation, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Li made the remarks in a meeting with a Japanese trade promotion association delegation in Beijing.
