Deadly Stampede At India Cricket Celebrations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Bengaluru: A stampede broke out Wednesday as a tightly packed crowd celebrated the victory of their home cricket team in the Indian city of Bengaluru, resulting in deaths, a senior government official said.

India media reported as many as 11 people had been crushed to death, but Karnataka state's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he was not able to immediately confirm the exact number who had been killed.

"The tragedy and death have brought deep pain and shock", Shivakumar said in a statement. "My condolences to the deceased. My condolences to their family."

An AFP photographer saw vast crowds as a sea of people crammed the streets and police waved sticks.

Shivakumar said "hundreds of thousands of people" had flocked onto the streets.

"I have spoken to the police commissioner and everyone, I will also go to the hospital later -- I do not want to disturb the doctors who are taking care of the patients", he told reporters.

"The exact number cannot be told now. We appeal to the people to remain calm."

Broadcasters showed police rushing away from crowds carrying young children in their arms, who had seemingly fainted.

One unattended young man was sitting in an ambulance struggling to breathe.

India's NDTV broadcaster said at least 11 people were killed, while The Times of India newspaper reported seven dead.

"This is not a controllable crowd," Shivakumar said, speaking to reporters. "The police were finding it very difficult."

"I apologise to the people of Karnataka and Bengaluru," he said. "We wanted to take a procession, but the crowd was very uncontrollable... the crowd was so much."

Cricket fans had come out to celebrate and welcome home their heroes, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, after they beat Punjab Kings in a roller-coaster Indian Premier League cricket final on Tuesday night.

Organisers pressed ahead with the ceremony, with the team's social media account posting a video of cheering crowds as the bus full of the players -- including batting legend Virat Kohli -- waved back.

"This welcome is what pure love looks like", the club's social media posted on X.

But IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, speaking to NDTV, said organisers in the stadium had not been told about the stampede.

"At the time of the celebrations inside the stadium officials there did not know what had happened... I would like to send my heartfelt condolences", Dhumal said.

Shivakumar said cricket organisers had "shortened the programme".

"This is a very sad incident," Rajeev Shukla, vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the national governing body, told India Today news outlet.

"No one imagined that such a huge crowd would turn up."