Dominari Holding's (Nasdaq: DOMH) Investment In Drone Stock Unusual Machines (NYSE American: UMAC) Soars

Unusual Machines (NYSE American:UMAC ) and its investment in Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:DOMH ).

Unusual Machines (NYSE American:UMAC ) closed at $6.58, gaining $1.06, up 19.20% in Tuesday's trading, on volume of over 5.6 Million shares.

Drone stocks have had big gains based on recent events in the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine's massive drone attack deep inside Russia on June 1, 2025 marks a significant evolution in battlefield tactics, showcasing Kyiv's innovative use of technology to strike far beyond traditional frontlines. The operation, dubbed "Spider Web," involved smuggling 117 drones into Russia, concealed in mobile cabins on trucks and launching them to destroy or damage at least 12 strategic bombers across multiple air bases, including in Siberia and Murmansk. Ukrainian officials claim the strikes caused $7 billion in damages, targeting nuclear-capable aircraft like the Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3, which Russia has used to bomb Ukrainian cities. This audacious assault, meticulously planned over 18 months, demonstrates Ukraine's ability to adapt asymmetric warfare, using relatively inexpensive drones to inflict significant damage on high-value targets deep within enemy territory.

On May 9th Dominari Securities LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:DOMH) announced it served as the exclusive placement agent successfully leading the placement of a $40 million public offering for Unusual Machines, Inc.

"We are honored to continue to support Unusual Machines as they scale and innovate in the rapidly growing American drone sector," said Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities LLC. "At Dominari, we are focused on helping build great American companies by combining smart capital solutions with strategic insight and long-term vision. Our relationship with Unusual Machines reflects our commitment to creating lasting value both for our clients and our shareholders."

This transaction builds on Dominari's deep relationship with Unusual Machines. Principals of Dominari were founding shareholders of the company, raising $2.08 million in a pre-IPO round and leading its successful $5 million IPO on the NYSE American. Subsequently, Dominari acted as the exclusive placement agent for a private placement in October 2024, which generated approximately $1.96 million in gross cash proceeds. Now, the company leads this $40 million public offering, further demonstrating its long-term commitment to its client and capital markets leadership.

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant component supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar US drone industry and the global defense business. According to Fact, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

The global military drones market is poised for remarkable growth, having reached an estimated USD 60 billion in 2024 and projected to expand at a 12% CAGR, attaining nearly USD 187 billion by 2034. This acceleration is fueled by rising geopolitical tensions, rapid advancements in drone technology and increasing defense modernization initiatives across major global economies.

