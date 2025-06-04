Millennials And Gen Z Are Betting On Bitcoin Over Gold

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

As gold prices hover near record highs, driven by insatiable central bank demand, a striking new global poll by deVere Group reveals that 73% of investors aged 24 to 45 now favour Bitcoin over the precious metal as a long-term investment.

The survey of 730 clients worldwide captures a dramatic shift in mindset among younger investors, even as central banks quietly amass tonnes of gold at a scale not seen in decades.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations, says:

"The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable. They see it as digital gold - borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future. But gold is far from obsolete. In fact, it's surging, and there's no clearer sign of that than the silent buying spree by the world's monetary authorities."

According to recent analysis, central banks are snapping up around 80 metric tonnes of gold each month - the equivalent of $8.5 billion at current prices.

Much of this buying is deliberately obscured, but trade data shows that China and several unnamed players, funnelling purchases through Switzerland, are key drivers. Combined with sovereign wealth funds, these institutions are thought to be absorbing over 1,000 tonnes a year, around a quarter of total global mined supply, according to the World Gold Council.

This demand has helped propel gold into a powerful bull market. Prices have already breached all-time highs in recent months and continue to push upwards. Earlier this year, Nigel Green forecast that gold would climb to $5,000 per ounce in 2025, while Bitcoin would surge to $150,000 - setting new historical benchmarks for both.

"The two are not rivals," explained the deVere CEO. "They are radically different assets solving different problems. Gold is stability. Bitcoin is growth. If you want to build and protect wealth over the long term, you should be holding both."

He warns against an "either-or" approach at a time when macroeconomic uncertainty, shifting monetary policy, and geopolitical risk are all in play.

"The world's most powerful institutions are increasing their gold reserves. That tells you everything. They don't do this on a whim. At the same time, Bitcoin's unique structure and scarcity make it highly attractive to a generation skeptical of legacy systems and inflationary currencies."

The younger cohort surveyed by deVere sees Bitcoin as a cornerstone of modern portfolios. Many respondents cited its transparency, portability, and potential for exponential upside as key reasons behind their preference. The fact that it operates outside traditional banking systems was also a frequently noted advantage.

But Nigel Green cautions against being swept away by ideology or hype.

"This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless. Having uncorrelated assets in your portfolio is how you build true resilience. Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance."

Central banks are unlikely to let up. Even as the details of their purchases remain cloaked, the trajectory is clear. The long-term accumulation of gold by official institutions signals a strategic response to currency debasement, growing fiscal risk, and a shifting global power dynamic.

At the same time, Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance. Spot ETFs in major financial markets, growing corporate adoption, and increasingly accommodative regulatory frameworks have added legitimacy and fresh demand. "We're living through a rare convergence," adds Nigel Green.

"You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call."

He concludes: "It's not about choosing sides. It's about positioning for a world where monetary policy, technology, and global influence are all in flux."

Research more gold stocks info with our free stock directory

Check out a new episode of the Exploring Mining Podcast . Host Cali Van Zant talks with Scott Emerson, President & CEO of Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG ) (OTCQB: KNGRF ).

Listen to the podcast:

Watch on YouTube:

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.