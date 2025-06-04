Gold Steady Near Last High As Trade And Geopolitical Risks Persist

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill.

Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, hovering close to their last high as investors reacted to economic data, persistent geopolitical tensions, and cautious signals from the Federal Reserve. The broader backdrop of global uncertainty continues to lend support to the precious metal.

Trade-related risks remain elevated after President Trump's decision to double tariffs on steel and aluminum took effect. Market concerns were further stoked by mutual accusations between Washington and Beijing of breaching prior agreements, keeping markets on edge. Gold could remain exposed to any developments between the US and China.

At the same time, geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on sentiment. In Eastern Europe, hostilities between Russia and Ukraine show no sign of easing, while tensions with Iran resurfaced following Tehran's rejection of a US nuclear proposal.

However, gold could come under pressure as Fed members reiterated a cautious monetary policy stance. Though markets continue to price in rate cuts later this year, the lack of urgency from policymakers could limit further upside for the bullion.

Research more gold stocks info with our free stock directory

Check out a new episode of the Exploring Mining Podcast . Host Cali Van Zant talks with Scott Emerson, President & CEO of Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG ) (OTCQB: KNGRF ).

Listen to the podcast:

Watch on YouTube:

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.