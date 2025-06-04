Prime Corner Lot In West Palm Beach's Soso: Upgraded Home With Rental Income And Development Potential

Aerial - Front of 380 Laurie Road SoSo - West Palm Beach Property

Corner lot in West Palm Beach's SoSo District-move-in-ready home, immediate rental, or build new. Prime location near Intracoastal, Palm Beach, and downtown.

- Christie Di LemmeWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A rare and versatile property has just been listed in West Palm Beach's rapidly rising SoSo District, offering an exceptional opportunity for developers, investors, and future homeowners.Located on a spacious 9,191-square-foot corner lot, this property allows for three equally attractive options: enjoy the thoughtfully renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home as a move-in-ready residence, market the property for immediate rental income, or build a custom new home on one of the neighborhood's most desirable parcels.SoSo, short for South of Southern, has become one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in South Florida, known for its walkable streets, charming architecture, vibrant local culture, and proximity to top destinations including the Intracoastal Waterway, downtown West Palm Beach , Palm Beach Island, and PBI Airport. Its strong demand and limited inventory have made properties in this area highly coveted by both local residents and out-of-state buyers seeking long-term value.With no HOA or rental restrictions in this area, the rental income potential for this turnkey property is limitless for Airbnb, short-term or seasonal rentals. The home is attractive to renters due to its walkability to SoSo hotspots and location just blocks from the Intracoastal and minutes from some of South Florida's most iconic destinations.This property offers exceptional access to beaches, museums, fine dining, shopping, and cultural attractions. Nearby schools are highly rated, and the surrounding area continues to see strong growth in both property values and lifestyle appeal.The existing home on the property has been extensively upgraded since 2018, blending classic Florida charm with modern comfort and style. Notable updates include a new roof, impact-rated windows and doors, and two new air conditioning units - 3 ton unit installed in 2025 and the other 1.5 ton in 2019-along with solar-powered roof vents and motion sensor lighting. A freshly painted exterior and interior, impact-rated garage door, and enhanced curb appeal further reflect the care and investment poured into the home.Inside, the home features luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans in every room. The kitchen, renovated in 2023, includes quartz waterfall countertops, stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash, polished gold hardware, a coffee bar, and a double oven, offering both elegance and functionality for everyday living or entertaining.The master suite features dual closets and a fully renovated en-suite bathroom completed in 2024, showcasing a walk-in tile shower and a distinctive porthole window overlooking the garden. Two additional bedrooms provide generous closet space and natural light, while the guest bathroom was recently updated with a new vanity, LED mirror, and a tub-and-shower combination.Living and dining areas flow seamlessly, anchored by a welcoming entry den with an electric fireplace and a stylish shiplap feature wall. A versatile bonus room off the kitchen offers additional space for laundry, storage, or a home workspace.Outside, the backyard transforms into a tropical retreat designed for relaxation and entertaining. The fully fenced yard is landscaped with mature tropical plants and features a tranquil koi pond, solar lighting, and a six-zone irrigation system powered by a private well.A screened-in patio with ceiling fans and mosquito mesh opens onto a 15-foot above-ground pool with a 16-by-20-foot cedar-stained deck. The fully equipped outdoor kitchen includes a Paradise Grill, refrigerator, bar seating, electrical outlets, and a Bose sound system, creating a resort-like atmosphere perfect for gatherings.The property is connected to public water service and includes two water heaters: a newly installed tankless unit for the primary suite and an electric water heater for the remainder of the home, ensuring consistent and energy-efficient hot water supply.Whether you're an investor seeking a profitable rental opportunity, buyer searching for a high-quality primary residence, a snowbird longing for a Florida retreat, or a developer looking for prime land in a rising neighborhood for a new build, this South Florida property stands out as one of the most compelling opportunities currently available in West Palm Beach.A pre-inspection report is available upon request. Private showings and additional information are available through the listing agent.

Quick Video Tour of SoSo Prime Corner Lot Property

Legal Disclaimer:

