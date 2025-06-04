Haven MRO Expands To Green Bay, Wisconsin With New Facility Acquisition
“This acquisition represents another major step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional aircraft maintenance services across the country,” said Marc Bennett, Chief Revenue Officer of Haven ASG.“We're equally excited about welcoming new team members from the Green Bay area into the Haven team.”
Travis Lamance, CEO of Haven ASG, added: "Green Bay is the right next step for our growing network. We're investing in people, infrastructure, and capability-because that's what it takes to support our customers at the highest level. We are proud to continue building a culture of excellence in every location we serve."
The Green Bay location will be fully integrated into Haven MRO's network, offering a full suite of light and medium jet and turboprop maintenance capabilities. The new site is already operational, and additional service offerings and infrastructure investments are planned throughout 2025. With the new location operating out of Avflight's Green Bay facility, this partnership unites Haven's maintenance expertise with Avflight's renowned FBO services to provide a seamless, high-quality customer experience.
