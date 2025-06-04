Multidimensional Roadmap For Maharashtra's Progress: CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Maharashtra is firmly on the path to becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared while addressing the "India Investment Forum 2025" organised by Morgan Stanley here on Wednesday.

He presented a comprehensive overview of Maharashtra's economic, industrial, social, and environmental strides. He highlighted that the state's economy has already crossed the half-trillion-dollar mark. An Economic Advisory Council, headed by Tata Sons, with the collaboration of 20 senior CEOs, has developed a robust roadmap covering infrastructure, industries, services, agriculture, and fintech sectors.

He also announced that the“Viksit Maharashtra 2047” blueprint will be unveiled on October 2, featuring short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Maharashtra's industrial power is no longer confined to Mumbai and Pune. Areas like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Gadchiroli, Nashik, and Raigad are emerging rapidly through EV hubs, steel cities, and integrated industrial townships, making the entire state an industrial powerhouse.

He said that a massive infrastructure investment worth $100 billion is underway, including Vadhavan Port, Nagpur-Goa Expressway, New airports, Mumbai Metro and Coastal Road projects.

“These will transform Maharashtra's transport and trade logistics. Mumbai is witnessing swift urban renewal with the Dharavi Redevelopment Project aimed at rehabilitating 8 lakh citizens. The government is also introducing a unified mobility solution via a single transport card and an integrated mobile app. Coastal areas are being cleaned through advanced sewage treatment projects,” said the Chief Minister.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra remains the top state in foreign direct investment (FDI), contributing 40 per cent of India's total FDI.

He credited this success to an integrated digital single-window system, expansion of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation industrial parks and establishment of a Cabinet Committee on Investment.

He mentioned that the state is intensifying efforts in water security, technology, and power supply for farmers. By 2026, the government plans to provide free daytime solar electricity, enhancing agricultural productivity and income.

Maharashtra has drafted a comprehensive five-year tourism development plan, said the Chief Minister, adding that the state will focus on local community involvement, conservation zones, and infrastructure to revolutionise the tourism sector.

“Maharashtra's multi-sectoral strategy is designed to ensure inclusive growth and a sustainable, future-ready economy,” he remarked.