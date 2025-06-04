Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula Onetm Team Accelerates Racing Car Design With Neural Concept's Engineering AI...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula OneTMTeam has deployed Neural Concept, the world's leading AI platform for engineering design to accelerate the team's car design and optimize aerodynamic performance through AI-powered, data-driven engineering workflows that enable faster design iteration and better-informed decisions.

Neural Concept's proprietary Engineering AI platform complements traditional Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) with high-speed predictive simulations. Engineers can use digital twins to evaluate thousands of design variants across complex“multi-physics” environments that mimic real-world track conditions such as wind and temperature differences. This enables VCARB to explore more designs, unlocking new performance gains within every iteration.

Laurent Mekies, Team Principal, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls said: “In Formula One, every millisecond counts and innovation at the design stage can be the difference between leading the pack or falling behind. By integrating Neural Concept's cutting-edge Engineering AI into our aerodynamic development, we're unlocking new levels of speed and precision in our design process. This partnership allows us to explore more design variants, ultimately giving us a competitive edge where it matters most.”

Pierre Baqué, CEO and co-founder of Neural Concept said: “Formula One is the ultimate proving ground for Engineering Intelligence-where engineering decisions are pushed to their limits and every performance gain counts. At Neural Concept, our mission is to revolutionize engineering with deep learning and unlock a new symbiotic collaboration between human expertise and AI's analytic speed and power. This partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls demonstrates how AI-driven design workflows can turn weeks of iteration into days, helping teams move faster, explore further, and stay ahead in the most competitive engineering environment on the planet.”

Neural Concept platform is trusted by over 70 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 engineering teams around the world including Bosch, General Motors, Airbus, OPmobility and integrates seamlessly with partner engineering solution ecosystems including NVIDIA and Siemens.

About Neural Concept

Est. 2018, Neural Concept provides a leading end-to-end platform that places AI at the center of the product development process to revolutionize how engineers conceptualize, design, and validate products. Neural Concept's flagship technology empowers engineering teams with 3D generative engineering, predictive analysis, and collaborative AI workflows, helping world-class teams reduce development times by up to 75% and improve product characteristics including efficiency, safety, speed, and aerodynamics. Empowering engineers to accelerate work by 10x. Partnered with 40% of the largest European and Asian OEMs and 25% of the world's top 100 Tier-1 suppliers. Neural Concept was born from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), and is backed by world-renowned investors including Forestay Capital and D. E. Shaw Group:

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team:

With more than 370 race starts and counting, Red Bull's Italian Formula One team has been one of the sport's most consistent and important competitors since 2006.

Launched as Scuderia Toro Rosso and charged with bringing future champions to the grid, the team was successful in launching the top-level careers of a generation of drivers who have gone on to win races and World Championships in Formula One and beyond. The success continued following the teams' 2020 rebrand as Scuderia AlphaTauri, with victory at the Italian Grand Prix in its first season. Reborn with an expanded mission to battle for the sport's biggest prizes, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team is powering into a new era of competition at the pinnacle of motorsport.

