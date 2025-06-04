Andersen Consulting Adds Dimension With David And Golyat

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Consulting deepens its global consulting capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with David and Golyat, a Philippines-based digital strategy consultancy.

With a strong focus on business intelligence, customer insights, and digital-first executions, David and Golyat works with clients across sectors-including government, development organizations, and private enterprises-to drive long-term value through data-informed decisions.

Miko David, managing partner of David and Golyat, said,“We're excited to collaborate with Andersen Consulting as it represents a milestone in our growth trajectory. By combining our expertise in digital strategy and Andersen Consulting's global platform, we are positioned to deliver even greater value to clients navigating complex markets.”

“This collaboration allows us to bring an additional dimension to our global consulting platform,” Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, said.“Miko and his team bring exceptional regional insight, creativity, and analytical rigor-qualities that perfectly complement our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions to our clients worldwide.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global , delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

