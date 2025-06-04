Composer Omar Rahbany Unveils Lubnaniyat: A Groundbreaking Musical Statement On Lebanon

Drawing from Lebanon's most iconic musical legacy and reshaping it for a new era, composer and multidisciplinary artist Omar Rahbany is turning heads with Lubnaniyat; a bold, touring musical project that reawakens the Lebanese spirit through orchestral storytelling and contemporary arrangement, amid renewed hopes for a national rebirth.

Rooted in the nation's rich musical heritage yet reinterpreted with modern orchestration, Lubnaniyat is a journey through Lebanon's collective memory, a sonic retelling of identity and belonging. With sweeping tapestries, cross-cultural influences, and immersive visual elements, the project aims to capture the music of Lebanon's past and the spirit of its future.

The innovative concept, comprising of a symphonic orchestra blended with a Lebanese Arabic ensemble and choir, took its first step with a breathtaking performance in Doha last month. Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, the concert saw Rahbany take to the stage alongside the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra to present powerful arrangements of iconic Lebanese songs alongside his own compositions; reimagined with his signature blend of orchestral depth, contemporary rhythm, and cinematic storytelling. The show marked the beginning of Lubnaniyat's wider journey as a touring project. At the helm will be Rahbani 3.0, the multidisciplinary creative house co-founded by Omar and filmmaker Karim Rahbani, dedicated to bridging music, film, and narration.

Reflecting on the project, Rahbany said: "Just as artists in the Renaissance looked back to classical antiquity and Greco-Roman humanist ideals, Lubnaniyat offers a renewed reflection on the pioneers who shaped Lebanon's musical and cultural identity. But at its core, it is a diplomatic statement in itself: while Lebanon works to revive its place on the international stage, music, art, and culture emerge as its true ambassadors, carrying the nation's voice, identity, and resilience to the world.”

Dividing the orchestra into distinct sections reflects Lebanon's ongoing cultural fusion, Western European symphonic tradition, Afro American jazz brass and grooves, and a Lebanese-Arabic ensemble representing the region's rich Middle Eastern roots, Lubnaniyat is Omar Rahbany's way of carrying Lebanon's most celebrated musical inheritance into a new era, connecting generations.

Through Rahbani 3.0, Omar is leading a new wave of artistic projects that blur the lines between stage and screen, music and motion. Rahbani 3.0 is committed to exporting Lebanese artistry to the world, starting with Lubnaniyat, now poised for further international performances.

