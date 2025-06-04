Zia Ur Rehman Shaikh: Shaping Stories And Strengthening Cultures Through Filmmaking In The UAE

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The United Arab Emirates has long established itself as a vibrant meeting point of cultures, ideas, and innovation - a country where talent from every corner of the world is celebrated. Among the creative figures making their mark on the UAE's cultural landscape is Zia Ur Rehman Shaikh , a dynamic filmmaker, storyteller, and cultural ambassador whose work continues to inspire and connect communities through the power of visual narratives.

Born in Hyderabad, Pakistan and raised in Karachi , Zia discovered his love for storytelling and filmmaking early in life. Driven by a passion for visual arts and narratives that resonate, he decided to pursue a career in filmmaking - a path that would eventually lead him to the UAE, a place known for embracing diverse talents and creative voices.

Since moving to Dubai, Zia has steadily built a name for himself as a passionate filmmaker and content creator. In 2018 , he began laying the groundwork for what would become a thriving career, officially launching his production house, Cam Crew Productions , in 2020 .

Under Zia's leadership, Cam Crew Productions has grown into a highly respected production house specializing in short films, music videos, documentaries, and commercial content . What sets the company apart is its commitment to meaningful storytelling, crafting visually engaging projects that highlight diverse perspectives and cultural narratives.

One of the significant highlights in Zia's career was the nomination of his short film Dhool at the Emirates Film Festival 2021 . This accomplishment marked his rising influence in the UAE's independent film community and reflected his ability to produce content that resonates with both local and international audiences.

He has also worked alongside prominent names, including Pakistani actor Haris Waheed , for a creative project in the UAE - further demonstrating his commitment to cross-border collaborations that unite talents from various backgrounds.

Expanding his reach beyond the world of film, Zia created “Tea Talks with Zia,” a podcast platform dedicated to hosting in-depth conversations with creators, artists, and change-makers from across the UAE and beyond. The podcast has become a space for meaningful dialogue, tackling topics ranging from cultural identity to entrepreneurship and creative innovation.

The show has welcomed several notable personalities, including renowned Indian poet and writer Javed Akhtar , Pakistani-German journalist Atif Tauqeer , Pakistani actor Zain Afzal , and influential UAE-based content creators such as Zubair Sarookh , Ahmed Rashid , Ali Sufian Wasif , Ghazanfer Jaffery , Sami Rehman , and African content creator MSwahili . Acclaimed UAE photographer Jruzz has also been featured on the platform.

Through Tea Talks , Zia continues to create a bridge between cultures and communities, using dialogue to foster greater understanding and creative exchange within the UAE.

Zia's growing reputation as a visual storyteller has opened doors to several prestigious projects. Notably, he served as the Director of Photography (DOP) alongside Nahla Al Fahad , the second Emirati female filmmaker, for a documentary research project backed by the Gates Foundation at COP28 . The documentary explored critical global social topics, highlighting Zia's ability to engage with content that carries significant social and cultural impact.

In the music world, Zia directed an eye-catching video for Mariyam Kisat , a well-known RJ from City 1016 , collaborating with international music figure DJ Buddha . Their track, Dilbar Dilbar, gained popularity for its striking visuals and its successful blending of different cultural influences, embodying the very spirit of multicultural creativity in the UAE.

As a Pakistani expatriate in Dubai , Zia has navigated both the challenges and opportunities of working in one of the world's most culturally diverse cities. His projects reflect a fusion of creative influences and showcase the beauty of cultural exchange, contributing to the UAE's reputation as a hub for artistic innovation.

Beyond his film and media work, Zia actively supports the next generation of creative professionals. He frequently mentors aspiring filmmakers, participates in workshops, and collaborates with educational institutions, sharing valuable insights from his own experiences to inspire and empower young talents.

Through his work, Zia not only strengthens connections between the UAE and Pakistan but also promotes a broader message of inclusivity, resilience, and artistic courage.

Looking ahead, Zia remains dedicated to developing content that tells authentic, meaningful stories. He is currently working on a new wave of projects, including thought-provoking documentaries, collaborative short films, and digital content pieces that aim to spark conversations around social topics and underrepresented narratives.

With each project, he reaffirms his commitment to creating visual art that not only entertains but also educates, inspires, and connects. His contributions are making a tangible difference in the UAE's creative sector, reflecting the nation's vision of fostering cultural exchange and innovation.

Zia Ur Rehman Shaikh's journey from Karachi to the heart of Dubai's creative industry stands as a powerful example of how storytelling can bridge gaps, foster dialogue, and build lasting cultural connections. Through his films, podcasts, and mentorship efforts, he continues to shape a more inclusive and vibrant creative community within the UAE.

His dedication to elevating cultural narratives and mentoring future storytellers positions him as a valuable asset to the Emirates' growing artistic landscape - and a worthy candidate for the UAE Golden Visa as a cultural contributor and creative leader.

