Telegram Enhances Group Chats And Channels With Threaded Discussions And Monetized Direct Messaging

Telegram has introduced two significant features aimed at enhancing user interaction and monetization: Threaded Chats for large groups and Direct Messages for channels. These updates are part of the platform's ongoing efforts to improve user experience and provide new avenues for content creators to engage with their audiences.

Threaded Chats allow users in large groups to organize discussions by topic or sender, making conversations more manageable and coherent. This feature is particularly beneficial for groups with high message volumes, as it enables users to follow specific discussions without getting lost in a continuous stream of messages. By tapping and holding on a message with replies, users can view all related responses in a single thread, facilitating more structured and focused conversations.

In addition to Threaded Chats, Telegram has rolled out Direct Messages for channels. This feature enables subscribers to initiate private conversations with channel owners and administrators without revealing personal contact information. Channel owners can activate this mode through the channel settings, allowing for direct engagement with their audience. To manage the influx of messages and maintain meaningful interactions, content creators have the option to set a fee for each direct message received. This monetization strategy provides an incentive for creators to offer personalized communication while also generating revenue.

