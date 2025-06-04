Qarib Media Programme Hosts Strategic Gathering In Ramallah To Bolster Independent Journalism

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) RAMALLAH / PNN /

The Qarib media programme, implemented by the French media development agency CFI and funded by the French Development Agency (AFD), convened a two-part conference in Ramallah to strengthen its partnerships with Palestinian media outlets and to present the initiative to broader media institutions in Palestine.

The event, held at the French Cultural Centre in Ramallah, began with a focused session for current Palestinian partner organisations benefiting from the Qarib programme.

The gathering included a comprehensive review of ongoing projects, which are scheduled to conclude by the end of October 2025, coinciding with the end of the current funding cycle. However, the programme itself will continue through summer 2026, with CFI actively seeking new donors to extend and expand the initiative.

Strengthening Ties with Palestinian Media

Henrik Ahrens, Regional Director of the Qarib programme-which operates in Palestine, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon-highlighted the importance of direct engagement with Palestinian journalists and media institutions.“This meeting in Palestine is vital for deepening our understanding of the challenges and potential within the local media landscape,” he said.

While the future scope of Qarib remains uncertain, Ahrens noted positive signals from the French Embassy and AFD. He praised the collaboration with Palestinian media, calling it“rich and invaluable,” and stressed the importance of listening to the perspectives of partners to shape the next phase.

Qarib systematically evaluates the reach and impact of media content produced under the programme through monthly, quarterly, and annual reports, ensuring alignment with developmental goals and media freedom objectives in the region.

Dialogue and Evaluation with Media Partners

Following Ahren's presentation, Palestinian media representatives shared their experiences working with Qarib, emphasizing the mutual respect and editorial independence granted by CFI. Directors of participating outlets described the partnership as a model for supporting independent journalism-one that empowers local organizations to pursue their editorial missions without interference.

Over recent years, the Qarib programme has supported several Palestinian outlets including the Palestine News Network (PNN), Nisaa FM Radio, Roya Palestine TV, the Kaima Women's Collective, the Kashif fact-checking platform, Masdar Youth Development Centre, the Tayaqan fact-checking initiative, and the Shamma Youth Television project in Nablus.

Engagement with French Diplomats

The second part of the conference brought together journalists and representatives from the French consulate in Jerusalem and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the Director of the Middle East and North Africa Division.

The discussion focused on the risks facing Palestinian journalists, including attacks, arrests, and destruction of media institutions by Israeli forces, as well as the ban on foreign press in Gaza and growing censorship of Palestinian content on social media platforms. Attendees also addressed the dire financial conditions of independent Palestinian media and the shrinking space for press freedom in both the West Bank and Gaza.

Media leaders urged the French government to pressure Israel to end violations against journalists and hold perpetrators accountable. They also called for increased support to Palestinian independent media, particularly in light of the current political and humanitarian crises.

Expanding Collaboration and Capacity-Building

The conference concluded with a wider forum including dozens of representatives from media outlets, journalism faculties, fact-checking initiatives, and press freedom organizations. Ahrens briefed attendees on the opportunities Qarib may offer should the programme secure renewed funding.

He detailed the framework for future grants and support, noting that funding decisions will prioritise need-based renewal, regional cooperation, media exchange programmes, and partnerships with French journalists and media institutions.

Qarib also seeks to attract new French and European donors to sustain its media development work. Ahrens reaffirmed the programme's commitment to supporting press freedom, freedom of expression, and building institutional resilience through legal reform initiatives, performance development, and the integration of emerging technologies such as AI in journalism.

He acknowledged the difference in challenges between Gaza and the West Bank, affirming support for journalists in Gaza despite the ongoing war.“What we offer doesn't meet all the needs, but we hope for the end of the war so we can expand our media support in Gaza,” he added.

The session wrapped up with a strategic dialogue on how to advance a resilient and independent media ecosystem in Palestine, one capable of serving its community through fearless and professional journalism.

Its worh to mention that Qarib is a regional media development programme supporting independent journalism in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq. It is implemented by CFI with funding from the French Development Agency (AFD) and has provided diverse forms of support to media institutions across the Arab region in recent years.